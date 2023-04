Scotus Central Catholic boys track and field's dominance in the running events spearheaded the team to the Lakeview Invite title on Tuesday. The Shamrocks scored 106 points, defeating runner-up Lakeview by 17 points.

Owen Lindhorst won two individual gold medals, Cohen Pelan and Jude Maguire took home a pair of silvers and the Shamrocks won the 400 and 3200-meter relay. In total, the Scotus boys set 25 new personal records.

"It is great to see the improvements we are making every time we go out on the track. We put a couple kids in new events and that worked to our advantage," Scotus boys head coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "Jude Maguire ran the open 400 for the first time and placed second behind Owen Lindhorst, who has been running consistently in the low 51s. Cohen Pelan tried the 200 and was the runner-up."

Lindhorst added two more gold medals to his collection, winning the 200 and 400. The sophomore led a Shamrock sweep in the 200 with a time of 22.85 seconds. Pelan earned silver with a time of 23.63 seconds and Luke Wemhoff claimed bronze at 23.82 seconds.

In the 400, Lindhorst and Maguire finished in the top two. Lindhorst posted a time of 51.08 seconds and Maguire crossed the finish in 52 seconds.

Wemhoff, Lindhorst, Evan Kiene and Pelan broke the meet record in the 400 relay with a time of 44.36 seconds. They beat the record set by Omaha Gross in 2007 and Aquinas Catholic in 2015.

Ian Karges, Caleb Schumacher, Jackson Heng and Maguire won gold in the 3200 relay with a time of 8 minutes, 45.1 seconds.

Hailey Steffensmeier led the Shamrock girls with a gold medal in the discus. The senior posted a mark of 119 feet, 2 inches for a winning margin of nearly 4 feet.

As a team, the Scotus girls finished the meet in fifth with 50 points. Lakeview secured the title with 130 points and Aquinas was the runner-up with 127.

"Once again, I was very pleased with the girls' performance at Lakeview. The weather was perfect and I have no doubt that positively affected how the girls performed," Shamrock girls head coach Alex Meyer said. "We're not quite to the point of winning multiple events or having more than one person place in an event to where we are competing in the team scoring, but we are continuing to see improvements across the board, which means we're heading in the right direction."

Pelan and Maguire added a second silver in the 100 and 1600, respectively. Pelan sprinted to a 100 time of 11.39 seconds, finishing 0.04 seconds behind Aquinas' Bryant Stouffer. Kiene earned bronze at 11.6 seconds.

Maguire completed the 1600 in 4:44.89. Nolan May of Arlington won the race with a time of 4:41.41.

Kyra Bowen medaled in two jump events. Bowen earned silver in the triple jump with a mark of 32-9.5 and placed sixth in the high jump at 4-6.

Kamren Kudron claimed bronze in the 3200 with a time of 11:12.41 and Addi Schumacher placed fourth in the 1600 clocking in at 6:27.15.

Joanna Rusher won three individual medals on Tuesday, placing fourth in the 800 and the high jump and she finished fifth in the 400. Rusher ran the 800 in 2:42.78 and cleared the high jump bar at 4-6. In the 800, the junior crossed the finish in 2:42.78.

Henry Ramaekers and Max Wemhoff secured medals in jump events. Ramaekers recorded a long jump of 19 feet, good for fourth. Max placed fourth in the triple jump at 39-3 with teammate Evan Steffensmeier also medaling with a sixth-place mark of 38-2.75.

All three Shamrock girls relays finished in fourth. Bowen, Raya Kluever, Annie Weber and Rebecca Kosch comprised the 400 relay team that posted a time of 53.97 seconds.

Neve Pavlik, Claire Oakley, Rusher and Weber ran the 1600 relay in 4:44.93. Sliva, Whitney Klug, Addi and Lily Dohmen posted a 3200 relay time of 11:29.21.

Sliva took home two medals, placing fifth in the 800 and 3200. The junior produced an 800 time of 2:43.57 and a 3200 time of 14:39.27.

Heng ran the 800 in 2:09.73, the fifth-fastest time in the field. Sam Olmer hurdled to a medal in the 110 with a fifth-place time of 16.85 seconds.

Kluever placed sixth in the 200 with a time of 28.47 seconds and the boys 1600 relay team of Karges, Heng, Luke and Evan finished sixth at 3:50.25.

The Shamrocks will host the Centennial Conference meet at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium on Saturday in their penultimate meet of the regular season.