The Scotus Central Catholic track and field team finished its 2022 season with six individuals competing at the NSAA Class B State Track and Field meet with two Shamrocks earning medals.

In 2023, the Shamrock track and field team hopes to build on their success from last season as Scotus' track season starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Wayne State College.

Of the six state qualifiers from the 2022 season three are returning for the 2023 season while neither medalist returns for Scotus.

The Shamrocks lost Grace Mustard, Chloe Walker and Tim Silva with Mustard and Walker being the lone medal winners last year for the Scotus girls.

Scotus girls track and field

Two qualifiers for the state meet are back in 2023 for the Shamrock girls team as Hailey Steffensmeier returns for her senior season and Kyra Bowen for her junior season.

"I hope to make it back to state but I also want to make new memories with my teammates and just enjoy this last time around," Steffensmeier said.

Steffensmeier placed ninth in the discus throw at state one spot away from medaling.

"There were good days and bad days last year but I peaked when I needed it most," Steffensmeier said. "Getting ninth at state was huge accomplishment for me, I think it was a fun journey."

Meyer has high expectations for Steffensmeier in her senior season.

"I'd really like to see her make it in both discus and shot," Scotus girls track and field coach Alex Meyer said. "She made it in her sophomore year in shot, last year she made it in discus so I'd really like to see her make it in both."

Bowen finished 18th in the triple jump at state during her sophomore season.

"She got that experience under her belt so now she has a bit more confidence going into this year," Meyer said. "She knows what to expect in terms of what it takes to make it."

Scotus' girls' roster is going to look different from the 2022 squad but expectations are still high with their work ethic.

"The kids seem to be working pretty hard, the girls' team is a bit smaller this year," Meyer said. "We're pretty young so it'll look a little different moving forward but I know there's a lot of room for improvement and to see some success from the younger girls."

The Shamrocks' first meet Saturday at Wayne State College is in an indoor meet which Meyer says will be a little different than an outdoor meet.

"I'm excited to see how the kids compete on Saturday and see where we're at after that," Meyer said.

The weather to this point has played a factor in how the Shamrocks have been able to practice.

"At this point in the season it's very dependent on weather in what we can do and get outside or not," Meyer said.

Despite practices being difficult due to the weather, Meyer has hopes for the younger roster to continue to get better in the season by focusing on improvements in events.

"We celebrate the small victories, maybe some of those kids didn't place at a meet but they got a new personal best and they improved," Meyer said. "We see those improvements and we're proud of them and hopefully that would encourage them to keep working hard."

Scotus boys track and field

The Shamrock boys only have one returning state qualifier from the 2022 season with Jude Maguire coming back for his junior season.

"That was a huge boost for Jude (Maguire)," Scotus track and field coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "That'll be a big thing for this year because he's experienced it and it'll drive him to get back."

Maguire finished 22nd in the 1600M race as a sophomore.

"Making it to state was a huge surprise, I definitely did not expect to make state and looking back I'm super happy with how I performed," Maguire said. "I'm hoping to make state in multiple events this year."

Along with Maguire, the 2022 team was rather young with freshmen and sophomores making up a lot of the Shamrocks team. They now look to make improvements in the upcoming season.

"We're still going to be young because those freshmen and sophomores are now going to be sophomores and juniors," Schoenfelder said. "You can they put a lot of time in the weight room and we should have good outings."

Schoenfelder says the Shamrock boys are ready to make another step forward with a year of experience behind them.

"We were scoring 10 to 20 points at meets and we should be able to double that if not more every meet," Schoefelder said. "I expect everybody to make a big jump, we're one year stronger in the weight room which is a huge thing."

One group that is expected to make a jump is the field athletes which is also a young group for the Shamrocks.

"We're still really young, most of our field event guys are sophomores," Schoenfelder said. "We hope to make improvements from the end of last year and just keep going forward."

A strength of this Shamrock team will be their distance runners.

"Jude Maguire is back, distance he should fair pretty well in that," Schoefelder said. "Our cross country team had a good year so Kamren Kudron, Caleb Schumacher and Ian Karges will run our other distance crews."

Another strength is the sheer number of athletes on the roster.

"We'll have a shot at filling most of our events this year which hasn't always been the case," Schoenfelder said. "We have 40 kids out, last year I think we had around 20, so we doubled our roster which helps out."

The goal for the Scotus boys is an overall improvement in team scores from last year.

"I think we're going to have a pretty successful season," Schoenfelder said. "Instead of being at the end of most meets, we should be in the middle of the pack and hopefully win a meet or two."