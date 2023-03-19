Scotus Central Catholic began the season Saturday placing in the top three in 17 different events at the Wayne State College Indoor Meet.

Kyra Bowen, a returning state qualifier in the triple jump, took home the medal collection in the jumps. The junior won the long jump with a mark of 16 feet. She was the runner-up in the triple jump recording a measurement of 32 feet, 5 inches.

In the high jump, Bowen earned bronze in the high jump with a mark of 4-6. Fellow Shamrock Claire Oakley claimed silver at 4-8.

Owen Lindhorst and Jackson Heng were the two fastest runners in the 400-meter dash. Lindhorst crossed the line at 53.9 seconds with Heng posting a time of 55.8 seconds.

Jude Maguire, the lone returning Shamrock boy state qualifier, took home gold in the 1600 with a time of 5 minutes, 3.1 seconds. The junior won the race by 2 seconds. He also placed fourth in the 800.

The Shamrock boys relay teams combined for a gold and two silvers. In the 640 relay, Evan Kiene, Cohen Pelan, Austin Long and Luke Wemhoff combined for the winning relay with a time of 1:19.7.

Heng, Pelan, Wemhoff and Lindhorst competed in the 1600 relay and finished second with a time of 3:43.6. They finished behind Boone Central, who ended the race in 3:41.9.

Maguire, Caleb Schumacher, Kamren Kudron and Ian Karges comprised the 3200 relay. They posted a time of 9:26.2 for silver finishing 22.2 seconds behind the Cardinals.

Kudron and Max Wemhoff claimed silver medals in the 3200 and high jump, respectively. Kudron ended the two-mile with a time of 12:09.7 and Max posted a mark of 5-6.

The Scotus 640 and 3200 girls relay teams placed in the top three on Saturday. Kensey McKay, Whitney Klug, Joanna Rusher and Josie Sliva finished as the second-fastest 3200 relay with a time of 11:49.1.

Raya Kluever, Oakley, Lily Lancaster and Bowen combined for a 640 relay time of 1:36.12, good for bronze. They finished 5 seconds back of winners Boone Central.

Sliva, Pelan and Alex Evans earned bronze medals in their respective individual events. Sliva posted a 1600 time of 6:41.3, edging out Wayne's Reagan McGuire by 0.2 seconds for third place.

Pelan sprinted a 60 time of 7.09 seconds with teammate Luke reaching the finals and placing fifth with a time of 7.26 seconds.

Evans completed a shot put throw of 38-11 for the third-longest toss of the meet. Barrett Wilke of Stanton broke the meet record with a mark of 57-4 for gold.

Lily Dohmen and Serena Swiatek finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3200. Dohmen posted a time of 17:37.5 while Swiatek crossed the finish line at 18:52.1.

Isabel Zaruba, McKay, Rusher and Lancaster competed in the 1600 relay, posting a fourth-place time of 4:49.9.

Along with her medal in the relay, Kluever took home medals in the 200 and in the triple jump. She placed fourth in the field event with a mark of 30-10 and sixth in the 200 with a time of 30.6 seconds.

"Overall, I was very pleased with the girls' performances," Shamrock girls head coach Alex Meyer said. "I thought our runners ran some good times and looked pretty strong and was also very happy with the field event performances as well."

Evan Steffensmeier reached the podium in three events. He recorded a fourth-place long jump 18-10.25, a fifth-place triple jump of 36-2.25 and a sixth-place 200 time of 25.8 seconds.

Ramaekers collected medals in two field events. In the shot put, he completed a throw of 38 feet for fifth. The sophomore finished behind Steffensmeier in the triple jump with a sixth-place mark of 35-6.75.

McKay recorded a 400 time of 1:11.3 for a fifth-place finish. Karges and Logan Ericksen finished sixth in the 800 and 3200, respectively. Karges ran the 800 in 2:20.5 while Ericksen completed the two-mile in 13:09.9.

The next meet for the Shamrocks is next Tuesday with its home meet at Pawnee Park beginning at 2 p.m.

"Our kids went out and competed very well on Saturday. We had a number of kids set PRs and a few more that were very close in setting new ones," Scotus boys head coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "Our kids ran good times and had good marks in field events. We are excited to get on the track next Tuesday at home and improve. It was a great start to our season."