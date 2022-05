Six Shamrocks track and field athletes qualify for state

Scotus Central Catholic had six track and field athletes qualify for the NSAA Class B State Track and Field meet on Tuesday at Pawnee Park Memorial Field in Columbus.

Grace Mustard qualified for her third state meet. Chloe Walker and Hailey Steffensmeier earned their second-straight trip to Omaha and three Shamrocks, Kyra Bowen, Jude Maguire and Tim Sliva will make their state debut.

Mustard, the reigning state silver medalist in the 100-meter hurdles, will have the chance to claim a spot on top of the podium in Omaha after placing second Tuesday with a time of 15.36 seconds. Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels won the race in 14.83 seconds.

For the first time at state, Mustard qualified for the long jump. The senior recorded a mark of 17 feet, 9 inches for second place. She finished just 1 and 1/2 inch behind Arlington's Keelianne Green.

Walker qualified for the state discus throw Tuesday with a third-place mark of 124-01. The senior returns to Omaha after placing seventh in the event last year.

After qualifying for the shot put event last year, Steffensmeier will join Walker in the discus throw. The junior recorded a throw of 120-7, which earned her the third additional qualifier spot.

Bowen recorded the third-longest triple jump Tuesday with a mark of 33-3.25. The sophomore will make her state track and field debut next week.

Maguire and Sliva will represent the Shamrock boys in Omaha for the first time. In a photo finish in the 1600, Maguire crossed the finish in 4 minutes, 43.15 seconds, good for third place. He beat out Blair's Calin O'Grady by 0.03 seconds for the final automatic qualifying spot.

Sliva's high jump mark of 5 feet, 11 inches was good for third place. Boone Central's Jaxon Lipker recorded a district-best jump of 6-1, and O'Neill's Sean Coventry posted the same mark of Sliva.

The NSAA Class B state track and field meet will take next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

