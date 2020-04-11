Spring Sports: Boone Central girls found strength in distance runners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were some built in points for the Boone Central girls track and field team in 2020 the Cardinals were hoping to use as a springboard for more athletes at Burke Stadium.

Following a Class C cross country state championship, Boone Central would have been the favorites meet in and meet out to bring home multiple medals in the 3200 and 1600 meters as well as possibly the mile and two-mile relay.

There's also the added confidence of already having raised a trophy once this school year.

While that might not have been enough to challenge for meet titles, coach Susan Roberts was anxious to find out how her proven performers plus a transfer into the school plus several other newcomers found their way into contributing spots in the lineup.

Fortunately, almost the entire distance group will return in 2021, leaving the Cardinals with another team that can rely on a certain amount of guaranteed points. Unfortunately, those who were waiting to make a name for themselves in other areas will have to put those chances on hold.