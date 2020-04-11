Spring Sports: Boone Central girls found strength in distance runners

There were some built in points for the Boone Central girls track and field team in 2020 the Cardinals were hoping to use as a springboard for more athletes at Burke Stadium.
Following a Class C cross country state championship, Boone Central would have been the favorites meet in and meet out to bring home multiple medals in the 3200 and 1600 meters as well as possibly the mile and two-mile relay.
There's also the added confidence of already having raised a trophy once this school year.
While that might not have been enough to challenge for meet titles, coach Susan Roberts was anxious to find out how her proven performers plus a transfer into the school plus several other newcomers found their way into contributing spots in the lineup.
Fortunately, almost the entire distance group will return in 2021, leaving the Cardinals with another team that can rely on a certain amount of guaranteed points. Unfortunately, those who were waiting to make a name for themselves in other areas will have to put those chances on hold.
"We had some high hopes for our four-by-eight, four-by-one, four-by-four and finding out if some of those individual girls could qualify for state as well. In terms of the whole team, I think we would have been more competitive this year than we have been," Roberts said. "I don’t know that we would have won a lot of meets, but I think we would have done pretty well scoringwise. We would have been competitive and worked toward the top half of every meet we were in."
Three Boone Central girls were in the top 20 of last fall's state cross country meet while all four scoring runners were in the top 50. That performance allowed BC to edge out Milford by 13 points and win the program's third state championship.
Five months earlier, at state track, Boone Central was 18th overall and took home three medals. Jordan Soto-Stopak, the third-place finisher at state cross country as a junior, was the 3200 runner-up, 1600 fifth-place medalist and lead off on the 3200 relay team that took seventh as a sophomore.
She was back for track season as was senior Lauren Hedlund, who qualified in the 100 and 200. Two others on the 3200 relay were underclassmen a year ago. That group might have stayed intact were it not for a foot injury to junior Samantha Weeder who lost both her cross country and track seasons due to the setback.
Still, only one other member of the state cross country championship team was on that relay. There were certainly more options to fill that spot as well as in the 1600 relay.
Hedlund also seemed a shoo-in for a return trip to Omaha in the sprints. She might have been joined there by the transfer student plus a freshman that had shown junior high promise in both sprints and high jump.
"We had a pretty good group of state qualifiers returning and a new girl move in from Hastings who had been a state qualifier," Roberts said. "We had some hopes for a good distance crew after winning a state cross country championship. Jordan Soto-Stopak and those girls were setting up to do really well with some young girls in there."
The unknowns were in field events where Roberts had options but hadn't yet identified consistent point scorers.
The Cardinals best state finish among recent teams was the 2016 team that put together 27.5 points, five medals and took seventh overall. Sheldon Beierman was a near state champion in the 100 hurdles that year, settling for second by .26 seconds. She was a three-time state runner up with silver medals in both hurdle events as a junior.
Boone Central's last state champion was in 2004 when Mary Wells was a double gold medalist in both the shot put and discus.
State qualifying was set for May 14 at Pierce with the hosts and other opponents Central City, Lakeview, O'Neill, Schuyler, Scotus, Wahoo, Wayne and West Point-Beemer in the field.
"I think our track was where we were going to score our points. We have some young girls that could have stepped up (in field) events, but it was still hard to say," Roberts said. "It was a little scattered. I’m sure we would have had some placers, here and there, in the shot and disc, but nobody real dominant."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!