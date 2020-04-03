St. Edward Boys Track: A new era

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season has been canceled, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams to honor the efforts of our local athletes and coaches.
St. Edward boys' track was set up to have a completely different look from last year. In 2019, the Beavers were full of experience with seven seniors. This year, they have none.
The only two state qualifiers for the boys were graduates Trevor Rasmussen and Jacob Riggs-Ramage.
Riggs-Ramage finished 10th in the high jump after clearing 6 feet. Rasmussen competed in the 110-meter hurdles where he ran a 17.64.
Replacing those seven seniors is a group of nine freshmen who make up over half of the 13-member group. St. Edwards has one junior and three sophomores.
"Last year on the boys' side, we were led by a solid group of seven seniors," head coach Tyler Gray said. "Two of them made it to state and were big point-contributors for us throughout the season. We will need some kids to step up and fill their shoes this year, but we're confident that the kids we have will put in the work to improve throughout the year."
With such a young team, Gray said the main goal of this team is to keep improving. However, he's also hoping to have some athletes that can score in events.
Junior Brandon Merrell will be one of the leaders for the Beavers. Gray sees potential success for Merrell in the shot put and discus.
Another key contributor will be sophomore Cole Mowrey, who is a middle-distance specialist. Mowrey is likely to contribute in the 400, 800 and some relays. He ran a personal record of 2:18 in the 800 last year and is aiming to go under 2:10 in 2020.
"We will be looking for Brandon Merrell and Cole Mowrey to be leaders as they are two of our top returners," Gray said. "Both had some success at a few meets last year and have had good fall and winter seasons to get them ready for track season."
Freshman high jumper Will Lawrence was another athlete Gray said he thought had potential. Lawrence placed fourth in the Nebraska Championship Meet in 2019 after clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.
"This was going to be a big spring for our freshmen to see how they stack up against older, more experienced competition," Gray said. "A few of them had good success last year in junior high, but we all know that the competition will be a significant upgrade. Will Lawrence is an athlete we were excited to see compete this year in the sprints and high jump."
The Nebraska Championship Meet is an all-class seventh and eighth-grade combined track meet that invites the top 24 individuals and top 16 relay teams to compete in Gothenburg each year on the Saturday before the High School State Track Meet.
Other athletes out for track include sophomores Andrew Breceda and Conor Laska, as well as freshmen Spencer Werts, Trey Divis, Cris Irineo, Payton Fitchner, Isaac Roberts, Gage Gasper, Jacob Laska and Devin Rivera.
While St. Edward feels it has athletes that can be competitive, low numbers may make it difficult to compete in team standings. The Beavers will be thin in a few events, especially long-distance races.
"With so many new faces, it would have been important for us here early in the season to find what events each athlete can excel in where we can have as much individual and team success as possible," Gray said. "But, we have kids that are willing to try different things and go out and compete as best as they can, which is all you can ask for as coaches."
The freshmen will essentially be freshmen again next year and still have to endure the process of acclimating to varsity competiton.
"We’re always just looking for improvement every meet from each athlete competing," Gray said. "I think we have a group of hungry athletes that were ready to compete and see where they stack up. In the end, we were hopeful that would translate into some medals and team points at our meets this year."
