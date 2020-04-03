St. Edward Boys Track: A new era

With such a young team, Gray said the main goal of this team is to keep improving. However, he's also hoping to have some athletes that can score in events.

Junior Brandon Merrell will be one of the leaders for the Beavers. Gray sees potential success for Merrell in the shot put and discus.

Another key contributor will be sophomore Cole Mowrey, who is a middle-distance specialist. Mowrey is likely to contribute in the 400, 800 and some relays. He ran a personal record of 2:18 in the 800 last year and is aiming to go under 2:10 in 2020.

"We will be looking for Brandon Merrell and Cole Mowrey to be leaders as they are two of our top returners," Gray said. "Both had some success at a few meets last year and have had good fall and winter seasons to get them ready for track season."

Freshman high jumper Will Lawrence was another athlete Gray said he thought had potential. Lawrence placed fourth in the Nebraska Championship Meet in 2019 after clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.