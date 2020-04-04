St. Edward Girls Track: Hopes cut short for Werts and Beavers

Those four were hoping to qualify for state in the 1600-meter relay. Olson and Czarnick also compete in the open 400, while Reardon runs in the 800.

First-year track athletes filled out the rest of the roster.

"The rest of the team was going to consist of almost all freshmen and were all going to be trying to figure out what events they wanted to do," McIntosh said.

Freshman Gracie Baker, Kianna Cruise, and Jean Cumming were set to doing throwing events. Freshman Jozlyn Pojar and Maddie Reeves would be competing in sprinting events and Pojar was also going to try some jumping events.

Sophomore Aurora Glover decided to try track for the first time this year and looked ready to run in distance events.

"We were a pretty young team," McIntosh said, "and wouldn't be competing as a team."

On top of making it to state, Werts was also going to attempt to make school history.

"She really wanted to see her name on the record board," McIntosh said. "Breaking a school record is a boost for the whole team and it's an exciting push for the underclassmen coming up to want to be a part of a great team and take it seriously even if Lainey isn't a part of that team anymore.