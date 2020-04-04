St. Edward Girls Track: Hopes cut short for Werts and Beavers

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season has been canceled, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams to honor the efforts of our local athletes and coaches.
St. Edward senior Lainey Werts was coming into the 2020 track season with high hopes of returning to Omaha for the track and field state championships.
Last year, she was the only Beaver on the girls side to compete at Burke Stadium.
Werts placed 17th in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 8 inches, eighth in the 800 after running 2:29.66 and sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.19.
This year she was hoping to improve on those placings and again become a multi-event medal winner.
"With everything happening a couple weeks at a time, I was really hoping that (the season) wasn't going (to be canceled) for Lainey's sake," head coach Melissa McIntosh said. "Track, and specifically middle-distance running, is a passion that we both share. She has worked really hard to get to where she is now."
Werts wasn't the only Beaver who had her sights set on Omaha.
St. Edward returns three other girls besides Werts - junior Emma Olson and sophomores Jenna Czarnick and Alyssa Reardon.
Those four were hoping to qualify for state in the 1600-meter relay. Olson and Czarnick also compete in the open 400, while Reardon runs in the 800.
First-year track athletes filled out the rest of the roster.
"The rest of the team was going to consist of almost all freshmen and were all going to be trying to figure out what events they wanted to do," McIntosh said.
Freshman Gracie Baker, Kianna Cruise, and Jean Cumming were set to doing throwing events. Freshman Jozlyn Pojar and Maddie Reeves would be competing in sprinting events and Pojar was also going to try some jumping events.
Sophomore Aurora Glover decided to try track for the first time this year and looked ready to run in distance events.
"We were a pretty young team," McIntosh said, "and wouldn't be competing as a team."
On top of making it to state, Werts was also going to attempt to make school history.
"She really wanted to see her name on the record board," McIntosh said. "Breaking a school record is a boost for the whole team and it's an exciting push for the underclassmen coming up to want to be a part of a great team and take it seriously even if Lainey isn't a part of that team anymore.
"Lainey has impacted the team tremendously. She has been a great role model for the underclassmen and incoming freshman. She signed her letter of intent to run track at Concordia next year. She has helped to build a culture of students that enjoy track and take it seriously."
While the Beavers were largely inexperienced, McIntosh felt she had some freshmen that showed some promise. But, due to low numbers, it was going to be difficult for St. Edward to leave its mark in the team standings.
"There weren't many girls interested in field events other than the throws, and nobody was doing hurdles," McIntosh said. "We had some pretty big gaps, which can make it hard to compete as a team. Overall, everyone had a great attitude, and I was looking forward to working with everyone and figuring out which events all of the newcomers were going to be best at."
