OMAHA - Heading into the 2023 NSAA State Track and Field Championships Osceola sophomore Janna Roberts was looking to build off a bronze in pole vault as a freshman.

"It gave me a little bit of confidence, I didn't really know how the state meet was run," Roberts said. "I was so confident coming in."

Roberts was able to accomplish just that, she finished Friday taking silver in the Class D pole vault event in the event with a mark of 10-06 from Burke Stadium.

"It is insane, I can't even describe it," Roberts said. "I'm just so proud of myself."

Roberts surpassed the first mark of 9-06 in her second attempt before passing the second marks of 10-0 and 10-6 in her third try each time.

"My process was to just go in and have fun," Roberts said. "It doesn't matter what you get as long as you're having fun and that's all that matters."

Only a sophomore, Roberts has two more years to add to her medals or in her mind improve from the first two.

"It feels great, I have a lot more work to do," Roberts said. "I have a lot more to prove."

Also competing in field events for the Bulldogs of Osceola on Friday were Kale Gustafson and Savanna Boden.

Gustafson finished in 14th place during the boys triple jump with a mark of 40-5.25.

In the girls long jump, Boden placed 22nd with a leap of 14-03. She is also set to take part in both the triple jump and 1600 relay on Saturday.

Cross County

Cross County had five Cougars competing in the Class C state field championships on Friday.

Leading Cross County was Sarah Forsberg who claimed a fifth-place medal in the girls long jump.

"I didn't place as well as I wanted to," Forsberg said. "I'm the first one in my family to go to state in any sport and that feels great and it feels better being able to place in a hard sport."

Forsberg claimed the medal with a mark of 17-01 in her first attempt on Friday.

Forsberg, a junior for the Cougars, started track last year and missed out on a shot at state in 2022.

"It seemed kind of hard at first," Forsberg said. "Coming here for a first time as a junior means a lot."

The Cross County junior hopes to reach new heights in her senior campaign next year.

"Seeing I made and knowing that, next year can be better," Forsberg said. "I'm hoping to break my school record again and get back here."

On Saturday, Forsberg is set to compete in the triple jump with a chance to add a second state medal.

Kylee Krol also earned a medal for the Cougars after a seventh-place finish in the girls pole vault.

Krol finished with a mark of 9-06 to earn the second medal for the Cougars.

The final three competitors for Cross County in Friday's field event were Alex Noyd, James Elgin and Lilly Peterson.

Noyd competed in the boys shot put, putting a toss 49-05.50 and closing out at 12th on the day. Noyd will also throw in the discus event on Saturday.

Elgin placed 16th in the boys triple jump after a mark of 41-02.

Peterson took part in the girls discus throw where she had a high toss of 112-07 to finish in 18th place in the event.

High Plains

The Storm had two competitors taking part in Friday's field events.

The High Plain Storm was led by Brodey Spurling taking fifth in the Class D boys triple jump.

"It feels really good, I came in not expecting to get a medal, I'm just happy I made it," Spurling said. "I was just looking to get a PR and I ended up getting fifth."

Spurling achieved the medal with a mark of 42-07 in his first jump.

"It was just the second phase, I held my knee up and that was probably where the extra foot came," Spurling said. "It just feels really good."

Spurling, a freshman for High Plains claimed his first state gold in his first state event.

"I have high hopes for the future," Spurling said.

The Storm freshman didn't enter the season with expectations to medal.

"At the start of the season if I made state that'd be awesome," Spurling said. "I had no idea I'd jump this far, I'm just happy to get that."

Emily Ackerson was the other High Plains athlete competing in Friday's field events. She would finish 13th in the discus throw with a toss of 110-08.

Humphrey St. Francis

The Flyers of Humphrey St. Francis had one representative in Friday's field events during the Class D state championships.

Alexis Kuchar was the lone participant for St. Francis. She took part in the pole vault but unfortunately for Kuchar, she was not able to get over the opening 8-00 mark.

Saturday's state championship field events kick off at 9 a.m. at Burke Stadium in Omaha.