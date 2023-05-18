OMAHA - Columbus senior Liam Blaser entered Thursday's field events of the NSAA State Track and Field Championships with expectations of another Class A throwing medal.

Unfortunately for Blaser, he missed that mark but performed better than last year. On Thursday, he finished 12th in the boys Class A discus throw with a toss of 145-02. He missed out on the nine final spots by over 5 feet.

"I'm disappointed, not only for myself but for my coaches," Blaser said. "We've worked really hard the last three years to get here."

The Columbus senior would best his 2022 state mark of 135-10 where he finished 20th.

"I threw well, better than last year but if I performed the way I should have I could have gotten into the finals," Blaser said. "You live, you learn and you move on, that's the biggest thing."

Coming into the day Blaser knew competition would be stiff.

"Class A has some of the best throwers in the state," Blaser said. "It's tough competition, I tried my best, gave it my all and sometimes things just don't work out."

On Wednesday, Blaser medaled in shot put after taking the ninth spot in the finals.

"It's just really special coming away with that, especially placing top four in Class A," Blaser said. "It's a big honor knowing a lot of these guys are track guys all year and I'm just a track guy for one season."

The 12th place finish marked the final time Blaser would compete in the state track meet and the last time competing as a Discoverer.

"I've just enjoyed the time," Blaser said. "You just enjoy the time you have with it and just have fun with it, enjoy the atmosphere, people and everything else."

Four more Discoverers competed in field events on Thursday starting with Paighton Erb taking part in the girls Class A high jump.

Erb closed the day just shy of medaling finishing in 10th place with a mark of 5-03. She reached the mark in her third attempt before falling short of getting over the 5-05 mark.

In the boys Class A long jump, both Dylan Crumley and Israel Daniels competed for Columbus.

Crumley finished in 10th place after a jump of 20-11.75 and Daniels placed 23rd with a mark of 18-07.75 as the two fell short of medaling.

The final Discoverer competing in field events Thursday was Taytum Miller. Miller competed in the girls Class A shot put throw. Her best mark was 32-11.25 on the day. The toss placed her in 21st place.

Lakeview

Two Vikings competed for Lakeview on Thursday in the Class B state meet field events with seniors Owen Bargen competing in the pole vault and Landon Ternus in the discus throw.

Bargen finished tied for 19th with a mark of 12-00.

"It was a fun experience, I wish I could have done a little better," Bargen said.

Entering the event, Bargen was forced into making an equipment change.

"My pole I used at districts snapped at practice," Bargen said. "We were trying out some new poles, so I wasn't at my best."

The 12-00 mark was Bargen's opening jump, which he passed with ease. He would later fall short of getting over the 12-06 mark missing all three attempts.

"I was confident going into that height, I can clear that one first try every time," Bargen said. "That next pole I couldn't get up on, it was rough and we made it through."

Thursday's pole vault marked Bargen's only trip to state track as a participant.

"It was awesome, when I made it I was excited and I didn't know how to feel," Bargen said. "I'm glad I had my good day at districts."

Bargen reached state with a jump of 13-00 at districts despite missing numerous events prior due to an injury.

"I needed rest and I had two weeks of basically doing nothing," Bargen said. "I got back the day before districts, obviously that was my breakout meet."

For Ternus, the senior Viking had a tough time in the discus throw as he fouled on all three attempts. In warmups Ternus was hitting around 170 feet, the state title ended up going to Dawson Raabe, of Pierce, who had a high mark of 162-11.

Ternus entered the event as the No. 2 seed and was looking to sweep the boys Class B throwing events after taking gold in the shot put throw Wednesday.

Scotus Central Catholic

The Shamrocks only had one participant in the field events on Thursday as Kyra Bowen competed in the girls Class B triple jump.

Bowen finished in 24th place after a mark of 31-06.50.

Boone Central

The Boone Central track and field team had three participants in Thursday's field events.

Claire Primrose had the highest finish for Boone with a fourth-place medal in the girls Class B triple jump. Primrose finished in fourth after a mark of 35-03.

Jackson Roberts claimed a sixth-place medal in the boys Class B long jump. Roberts earned the medal with a jump of 21-04.75.

The final Cardinal to compete in field events on Thursday was Trent Patzel. Patzel placed 15th in the boys Class B discus. He finished the event with a mark of 133-11.

Schuyler

The Warriors of Schuyler had two athletes take part in the opening field events on Thursday with Nick Hernandez and Austin McCulloch each competing.

Hernandez finished in seventh place in the boys Class B discus throw with a toss of 144-10 en route to a medal.

McCulloch finished in 11th place in the boys pole vault with a mark of 13-00.

Thursday's state event closed the season on both Class A and B field events.