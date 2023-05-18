OMAHA—Columbus High sophomore Elizabeth Wemhoff carried the confidence gained from Wednesday’s fast 200-meter prelims run into Thursday’s final at the NSAA Class A State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Wemhoff ran the 200 in 24.97 seconds, finishing as the state runner-up to Omaha Westside’s Lademi Davies who crossed the line in 24.34 seconds.

“It feels incredible. I thought my race was really good. I was trying to keep up with Lademi (Davies) and I just thought it was a really good race overall,” Wemhoff said. “I usually attack the curve the most. I try to get out in front and then just do whatever I have left on the straight.”

The Discoverer sophomore also ran in the 100 and the 400 relay. She finished the 100 in sixth with a time of 12.3 seconds. Anchoring the relay alongside Hannah Dahlke, Paighton Erb and Addi Johnson, Columbus finished in 12th with a time of 50.16 seconds.

Last year, Wemhoff couldn’t run at her best at district due to injuries. She completed this season healthy and capped it off with two state medals in her first trip to Burke.

“It feels incredible,” Wemhoff said. “I’m just excited to be here. It’s just been a great few days. It’s been amazing.”

Wemhoff said she thought would excel more in the 100, but the 200 has now become her premier event. She’ll look to carry the momentum of this week into the offseason.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence. I know how to run my races now. I feel really confident,” Wemhoff said. “I lowered my nerves a lot. I’m not nervous before races anymore. It’s been really nice to be able to be calm now.”

In the final race of the Class A state meet, the Discoverer boys 1600 relay of Heath Dahlke, Alex Ienn, Isaiah Eilers and Adoriyan Daniels solidified the final spot on the podium with an eighth-place time of 3 minutes, 25.81 seconds.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Eilers said. “We’ve worked very hard this season. We’ve worked a lot together, grown a lot together and it was just a matter of time.”

The group displayed consistency all throughout the season, including winning a conference title this season. Dahlke credited the family-like chemistry while Daniels described his teammates as goofy.

“I’m trying to get locked in and they’re messing around and it’s freaking me out,” Daniels said. “I know at the end of the day they’re going to come, they’re going to perform. This kid (Dahlke) lost his number right before and we had to get him a new one. Stuff like that, but it all works out in the end.

After falling short in previous seasons, Ienn described what it meant to him to claim a medal in his final high school event.

“It feels pretty good being able to walk away after your final year and completing one of my lifetime goals of winning a medal at state,” Ienn said. “Being able to be here with these guys and just being like a whole family is pretty special.”

Discoverers junior Addi Johnson ran in the 800 for the third consecutive year at state. Johnson finished the race in 14th with a time of 2:22.61.

In the boys 400 relay, Jaden McFarland, Dylan Crumley, Bryon Arevalo and Edgar Guerrero posted a time of 43.99 seconds, good for 13th. It was the first state meet for Guerrero.

Borer, Ternus, Halvorsen medal

Vikings senior Braxton Borer raced in the hurdle finals for the first time in his career on Thursday, placing sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.76 seconds and seventh in the 300 hurdles with a mark of 40.66 seconds.

“My last couple races of high school track and I enjoyed them today,” Borer said. “I was lucky to get to enjoy it on such a stage.”

Borer said he’s become more of a complete runner in the 110 hurdles, which led him onto the medal stand.

“I felt like I came out real well in the blocks. The thing that coach (Ray) Wagner has helped me since last year,” Borer said. “I didn’t come out very well, but I finished well. Coach Wagner helped me develop that first half of my race this year and it paid off very well.”

Borer finished his track and field career as a two-time state qualifier and is now a two-time state medalist. The senior departs Lakeview as the school record holder in both events.

“It’s a little sad. As I was going through the race, I was saying last time, last time after every hurdle,” Borer said. “It definitely was in the forefront of my mind and it will be sad taking this jersey off (tonight).”

Senior Landon Ternus completed his Lakeview high school career Thursday afternoon running in the 100-meter dash. Ternus sprinted to seventh place with a time of 11.2 seconds, matching his prelims time.

“Not my best performance. Little banged up from the 200 (Wednesday), but no excuses,” Ternus said. “I’m not the most happy about it, but to win shot was fun. Something to remember.”

Ternus rebounded after fouling all three of his discus throw. The senior entered state as the No. 2 seed after completing a district throw of 165 feet.

“Warm-ups felt fine,” Ternus said. “I guess me and my body weren’t on the same page from prelims, so it was a bit goofy.”

Thursday capped a decorated high school career for Ternus. Last year, he was a member of Lakeview football’s state championship team. After winning bronze at state wrestling last year, he ended a perfect 45-0 season with his first state title.

Over three state track and field appearances, Ternus collected six medals including a state title in the shot put on Wednesday. He became the first Lakeview boy to win a state title in a throwing event since 1973 when Bob Wachal won the shot put.

“It’s a great feeling. Just the fact that it’s a great school to be at. All of the people there celebrating your wins and whatnot,” Ternus said. “They’re always there supporting you and that’s just something I love about being at Lakeview.”

Turner Halvorsen competed in two events on Thursday, running the 800 and the 1600. The senior, who just missed out on the podium in the 800 ending in 10th, captured an eighth-place medal with a time of 1:58.32.

“It’s great (to get a medal). I set a goal at the beginning of the season to come into the 800 and get a medal down here at state,” Halvorsen said. “I did that, so it’s very good to achieve my goal that I set and to go under two. It’s good to run a good race here, get a PR here at state and get the medal.”

Halvorsen ended the first lap in 11th with a split time of 58.206 seconds. He rose up to eighth after running the second lap in 1:00.107, the eighth-fastest time in the field.

“My district time wasn’t fast enough for me to get into the fast hear of the 800, so I knew I had to come out and win the first heat here at state,” Halvorsen said. “I knew I had to run a fast enough time to get myself a medal and get myself on the podium.”

The senior exerted everything he had in the 1600, placing 24th with a time of 5:02.48 in his final race as a Viking. Along with Borer and Ternus, he experienced winning a football state title and becoming a state track and field medalist.

“It’s been amazing. Football, basketball, baseball and track, we’ve had so much success in every sport,” Halvorsen said. “It’s just been a great community at Lakeview. The support is outstanding at Lakeview and it was just great to have my four years at high school be there. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

Lakeview freshman Elle Badstieber debuted at the state track and field meet Thursday, running in the first heat of the 800. Badstieber finished the race in 13th with a time of 2:25.36.

Shamrocks save best for last

Scotus Central Catholic’s boys 1600 relay team of Cohen Pelan, Jackson Heng, Jude Maguire and Owen Lindhorst posted a heat one time of 3:25.51, setting a new school record.

They had to wait and watch the second heat to see if they medaled. After the final eight teams raced, the Shamrocks placed seventh for the team’s first relay medal since 2018.

“It feels pretty good. We came in the meet having one goal to beat our school record and with doing so, we wanted to get high place,” Heng said. “We knew we could get out with Cohen (Pelan) and get a fast time. Hopefully, we can get it to Owen (Lindhorst) and do the work at the end.”

Maguire was the lone state returner on the boys team. The junior ran a full slate, competing in the 400, 1600, and two relays. On Thursday, he placed 10th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 1:58.69.

“It just helped with the fans here, knowing the pressure and the vibe here and knowing that I just have to stay focused,” Maguire said. “I tried to keep the cheering and the crowd out of my head and just stay focused on my race.”

Lindhorst, who also ran in four events, captured his first career medal in his first state meet. The sophomore led the Scotus boys in the 200 and 400 all season.

“It was fun season. A lot of PRs. Finally won a meet, got a plaque for that so that was great,” Lindhorst said. “Just being around the whole team and environment of track was a very happy feeling.”

The Shamrock boys will return all their state qualifiers next season. Scotus head coach Joe Schoenfelder said this provides a springboard into next season.

“We had a conversation this morning about let’s not be happy that we’re just here because (Wednesday) I don’t think we performed as well as we could have,” Schoenfelder said. “They bought into that. They agreed and said let’s try to run our best time and bring home some hardware.”

The Scotus boys 400 relay team of Luke Wemhoff, Lindhorst, Evan Kiene and placed 14th with a time of 44.48 seconds. After competing in three events this week, Pelan already has an eye towards next year.

“We know we’re all competing at practice, at meets and going into next year we know that we have the ability to do even better at state and that’s what we’ll be working all season for,” Pelan said.

Roberts repeats as champion

Boone Central senior Jackson Roberts needed a strong final 100 meters in Thursday’s 300 hurdles to catch Central City senior Tyler Carroll.

Carroll sported a slight lead around the final curve, but Roberts kicked it into gear and edged out Carroll by 0.01 seconds to repeat as the Class B 300 hurdles champion.

“It’s crazy. I definitely shouldn’t have gotten that, but I did I guess. I’m kind of speechless,” Roberts said. “It’s such a great feeling. I didn’t think I was going to get it. I did and I guess I got to be thankful for it.”

Roberts entered the finals with the best prelims time of 38.26 seconds. On Thursday, the senior crossed the line in 37.69 seconds.

“My curve was really messy and it was very lackluster, but I made up for it on that straightaway,” Roberts said. “If I clean that curve up, maybe I get close to a state record.”

Roberts bounced back after clipping a hurdle Wednesday in the 110 prelims, causing him to miss out on the finals.

“It was awesome (to bounce back),” he said. “I had no control if I was going to win that or not and I got lucky that he hit a hurdle. It feels amazing. I couldn’t be more happier about it.”

Thursday marked his final high school competition with the Cardinals. Roberts finished his track and field career with two state titles and five total medals, including a first career field medal after recording the sixth-best long jump of 21 feet, 4.75 inches.

“I can’t complain. I qualified for all three meets in high school and it was awesome every bit of it,” Roberts said. “I love track and coming back every year I had the chance was awesome.”

Alex Christo placed 16th in the 800 clocking in at 2:00.79. KayLee Miller recorded an 800 time of 2:29.94, finishing in 23rd.

Ciara Baker, Mara Ranslem, Ashlyn Krohn and Linnea Nissen ran the 400 relay in 50.62 seconds, good for 11th overall. Christo, Ryan Drueppel, Jaden Hageman and Roberts combined for a 1600 relay time of 3:27.97, just missing the podium in ninth place.