OMAHA - Humphrey Saint Francis chased its fourth consecutive state title in the girls 3200-meter relay Friday at the NSAA Class D State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

The Flyers claimed the lead at the halfway mark and never looked back with seniors Emma and Hannah Baumgart running the final four laps to complete a personal three-peat in the event.

"It's awesome," Hannah said. "I think it's really cool to be able to be a part of it a lot."

St. Francis posted a gold-medal time of 10 minutes, 1.91 seconds. Freshman Kali Jarosz opened the race and recorded a split of 2:33.03 in her first race at state.

"There was a little bit of pressure. I was kind of scared," Jarosz said. "I kept trying to get ahead of the other girls and get a good lead and not get boxed in.

Jarosz handed the baton off to sophomore Anna Stricklin, who competed in her second state meet. Stricklin ran the fastest second leg Thursday with a split of 2:30.41, putting the Flyers into the pole position at the halfway mark.

"It (state experience) really helped with the atmosphere really knowing what's going to happen and how to run my race and how much girls are going to be in it," Stricklin said.

Emma's split time clocked in at 2:29.74.

"Anna (Stricklin) got me basically into first place," Emma said. "We had a really good handoff so that helped to get us in the lead. You knew we got to keep the lead.:

Hannah, just like last year closed out the race and recorded a split time of 2:28.73.

"Emma got me into first place. I was kind of a little nervous," Hannah said. "You can hear her breathing behind me, but then during that last lap you can watch yourself on the big screen and I can see how far they were. To finish it and hear the announcers and everyone screaming, that was awesome."

The recruitment process to get Stricklin and Jarosz on the 3200 relay team, Hannah said, began during the basketball season.

"We pretty much picked them out during basketball season. We're like, 'You're going to be in it,'" Hannah said. "We just trained a lot. Last year we got a new coach and he trained us very hard this last year."

Emma and Hannah will each run Saturday in the 1600-meter run in what will be their final high school race at St. Francis.

"To be a part of the four-peat is pretty cool, especially with Hannah," Emma said. "Getting to do it three times has been fun."

Osceola

Osceola juniors Fayth Winkelman and Rori Wieseman both qualified for the 100 and 200 finals Friday. Winkelman posted the best 200 prelims time of 25.87 seconds. She finished second in the 100 with a time of 12.49 seconds.

Winkelman will look to build upon her bronze medal in the 200 last season in Saturday's final.

Wiseseman qualified for the 200 final for the second straight year after recording the fourth-fastest time with a mark of 26.48 seconds. After missing the 100 finals a year ago, Wieseman broke through with a fourth-place time of 12.64 seconds.

Isaiah Zelasney punched his ticket to the 400 finals with a time of 51.64 seconds, the fastest time in the field. The senior placed 21st in both the 100 and 200 with times of 11.77 and 17.51 seconds, respectively.

Addison Theis ran in both hurdle races, just missing the cut in the 300 hurdles with a ninth-place time of 48.96 seconds. The freshman finished 0.35 seconds behind eighth place. In the 100 hurdles, Theis crossed the line in 17.51 seconds.

Alexx Winkelman competed for the third time at Burke Stadium, running in the 400. He placed 21st with a time of 54.78 seconds. He'll run his final race as a Bulldog in the 800 on Saturday.

High Plains

High Plains junior Gavin Morris qualified for his first career final at the state track and field meet, placing fifth in the 400 prelims with a time of 51.85 seconds.

Haden Helgoth and Brodey Spurling raced in the 3200 and 110 hurdles, respectively. Helgoth completed the two mile in 11:10.73 and Spurling crossed the line in 17.46 seconds.

Cross County

Cross County senior Jackson Lindburg completed the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.58 seconds, good for 11th in his final race as a Cross County Cougar.

HLHF

Barbie Korth, Randal Gronenthal and Ali Brandl competed in a combined five races on Friday. Korth placed 13th in the 400 prelims with a time of 1:03.41 and 18th in the 200 with a time of 27.73 seconds.

Gronenthal placed 19th in the 400 with a time of 54.19 seconds and 20th in the 200. Brandl sprinted to a 100 time of 13.37 seconds, good for 20th.

Twin River

Spencer Ramaekers represented the Titans in the 100 and 200. The senior placed 17th in the 100 with a time of 11.28 seconds. In the 200, he finished in 22nd with a mark of 23.84 seconds.

Ramaekers will compete in his third and final event at Burke on Saturday in the long jump looking to earn his second straight medal.