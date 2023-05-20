OMAHA - The Osceola girls track and field team reigned supreme on Saturday capturing the Class D state team title during the NSAA State Track and Field Championships.

"I'm extremely proud of our girls, we got a really great group here," Osceola track coach Luke Ericson said. "They had a lot of pressure they had to deal with, they rose to the occasion and ran well. They've worked hard all year, it's great for our school, community and town to bring a trophy back."

The Bulldogs captured the title with 48 team points edging out Nebraska Christian's 42 team points.

In 2022, the Osceola girls placed fourth as a team and in 2023 they were able to do better and win the team trophy.

"We scored more points and that helped," Ericson said. "A lot of it is just getting down here, having been here before and seeing all of it helped."

Leading the way was Bulldog junior Fayth Winkelman capturing three golds and contributing 30 team points.

"It means a lot," Fayth said. "It's a way to end the season in a really good way."

Winkelman won two individual golds with first-place finishes in both sprints.

"It was great to see, we've known how fast she was for a long time," Ericson said. "For her to be able to run her best here when it matters is great, I'm a little surprised but not that surprised, we knew she had it in her all along, and huge credit to her."

The junior Bulldog took the top spot in the 100-meter dash in 12.76 seconds. She would later capture gold in the 200 after completing the race in 26.07 seconds.

"It feels very good," Winkelman said. "I'm very proud."

As a sophomore, Winkelman took silver in the 200 with a time of 26.56. Coming into the season, she was unsure she would medal in three events.

"I was expecting to get here but not medal as much as I did," Winkelman said.

Moving forward, Winkelman has uncertainty if her track career will continue.

"I'm moving, I may do it next year, I may not," Fayth said. "My time with the team has meant so much, our 4x100 has accomplished so much, I'm really proud of our team."

Winkelman's final gold came alongside Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden and Rori Wieseman in the 400 relay. The four girls would finish with a time of 49.79.

Wiseman would medal also medal with Winkelman in the 100 and 200. She finished with a time of 13.14 seconds in the 100 to claim sixth. She would then capture a fifth-place medal in the 200 after a time of 26.99 seconds.

The three gold medals also capped off Winkelman's third and potential final trip to state.

"It's super exciting, it's more fun than any track meet I've been to," Winkelman said. "The three golds has a little bit to do with that."

Savanna would also capture an individual medal for the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump. She recorded a mark of 34-01.50 to claim the medal.

Both Savanna and Wieseman were also a part of the 1600 relay team with Addison Theis and Camryn Peterson. The team missed out on a medal with a 15th-place finish after a time of 4:30.00.

Sierra Boden competed for the Bulldogs in the girls 800 where she would finish in 19th place after a time of 2:33.46. Sierra was the lone senior for the Bulldog girls.

"She did a great job," Ericson said. "She wasn't able to medal but she just brought so much to our team, we'll really miss her."

In the girls shot put, Melinn Roberts competed for the Bulldogs finishing with a mark of 30-11.25.

For the Osceola boys, senior Isaiah Zelasney claimed the only medal for the three boys competing Saturday. He claimed silver for the Bulldogs in the boys 400. He lost a late lead to finish second with a time of 51.22 seconds.

"I'm never satisfied with losing but it's been a long year and it's worth everything," Zelasney said.

Zelasney won gold in both 2021 and 2022, entering the season he hopes of making it back to state and capturing another medal.

"That was my goal all year," Zelasney said. "I reached my goal but it just sucks to lose."

The silver in the 400 marked the end of Zelasney's athletic career as a Bulldog. He finished his illustrious track and field career eight gold medals, winning the 100, 200 and the 400 relay in 2021 and 2022.

"I've cherished all my years here," Zelasney said.

The other two Osceola boys competing on Saturday were Kelby Neujahr and Alexx Winkelman.

Neujahr placed 10th in the pole vault narrowing missing out on a medal after a mark of 12-00.

Alexx competed in the 800 for the boys. He would finish 23rd with a time of 2:10.82.

High Plains

The High Plains Storm competed in three events Saturday with junior Gavin Morris taking part in all three and earning medals in two.

"It's an improvement for me, I didn't get to come here my freshman year and last year we were short on a medal," Morris said. "Coming down here a proving myself was really fun."

Morris claimed fourth in the 400 after a 52.14-second outing.

"The individual medal was really nice," Morris said. "Was really looking to PR today but just didn't get there."

He would also medal alongside Lance Russell, Haden Helgoth and Gage Friesen in the 400 relay. The four would finish in seventh place with a time of 45.21 seconds.

Friesen, Morris and Russell joined Carter Urkoski in the 1600 relay with the four taking 14th after a time of 3:37.61.

The Storm junior hopes to build off his multi-medal performance Saturday heading into his senior season.

"I know there's a lot of improvement we can go for," Morris said. "That wasn't the best we could do and next year we'll be ready."

Humphrey Saint Francis

The St. Francis track and field team competed in four events on Saturday in the state meet.

Both Hannah and Emma Baumgart took part in the girls Class D 800-meter run. Hanna would finish with a medal in the event after a seventh-place finish with a time of 2:27.60.

Emma placed 10th in the event with a time of 2:28.12.

The two also competed in the 1600 relay alongside Anna Stricklin and Alexis Kuchar.

The Flyer relay team finished in seventh place with a time of 4:19.72

In the field events, Emerson and Jayda Krings both competed for the Flyers. Emerson took part in boys pole vault. He would finish in 13th place after a mark of 11-06.

For Jayda, she took part in the girls triple jump and recorded a mark of 32-04 to place 17th.

Cross County

For the Cougars, both Sarah Forsberg and Lindee Kelley competed in the girls Class C triple jump.

Kelley took the higher placement of the two with a mark of 34-04.50 while finishing 10th. Forsberg finished in 15th after a mark of 33-11.

The third and final Cougar competing on Saturday was Alex Noyd. Noyd took part in the boys discus throw placing 22nd in the event with a toss of 131-01.

Twin River

Spencer Ramaekers represented the Storm track and field team on Saturday by taking part in boys Class C long jump.

Ramaekers would finish 13th in the event with a leap of 19-06.