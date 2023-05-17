OMAHA—Columbus High sophomore Elizabeth Wemhoff and Lakeview seniors Braxton Borer and Landon Ternus qualified for running finals Wednesday at the NSAA State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Wemhoff qualified for the 100 and 200-meter dash, Borer qualified for the 110 hurdles and Ternus qualified for the 100 final.

Wemhoff posted the fourth-fastest prelims time in the 100, clocking in at 12.36 seconds. In the 200, the sophomore she automatically qualified for the finals as the heat two winner with a time of 25.05 seconds. Overall, it was the second-fastest 200 time in Class A.

“I thought I did really well. I wasn’t expecting much out of because of districts last week, but I think I did incredible,” Wemhoff said. “It just feels amazing. I never thought I would make it to finals, so this is just a really cool opportunity for me.”

Wemhoff said she felt no nerves competing at Burke for the first time Wednesday, saying she’s proven enough by getting to state.

“The 100 I felt like I had a pretty good start. I just had a good race overall. Just tried to keep up with (Omaha Westside’s) Lademi (Davies) the whole time,” Wemhoff said. “The 200 I was just going.”

The sophomore will have a full slate Thursday running in the 100, 200 and the 400 relay alongside teammates Hannah Dahlke, Paighton Erb and Addi Johnson.

“I’m really excited for the 4-by-1 (Thursday),” Wemhoff said. “I think it’s going to be really fun.”

Borer, after falling short of the hurdle finals last year, qualified for both the 110 and 300 hurdles. He posted the sixth-fastest time in the 110 at 14.96 seconds and the seventh-fastest in the 300 at 22.66 seconds.

“I definitely did the job getting to finals. That was the goal. I felt like I just kept working this season,” Borer said. “Coach (Ray) Wagner has really helped me a lot, pushing me and getting me better all for this moment here.”

Borer ran in the first heat of the 110 hurdles and watched the other two heats on the track as the results came in on the scoreboard. He said it was a long wait before finally getting to run.

“They sit you back in the shoot for a long time. My legs were getting really tired,” Borer said. “I was just trying to slap my legs to get them ready to go, but I definitely know I can do better running 0.4 off my personal best. Hope to PR (Thursday) and that’s all I can ask for.”

Borer continued his streak of breaking his own school record in the 300. He’ll look to better that time in the finals on Thursday.

“It’s all guts, so I know I needed to have guts to win it. I felt pretty good,” Borer said. “My goal definitely going into that race was to break 40, wanted to lower my school record. A little bit more respectable, so I felt pretty happy when I looked at the scoreboard and it said 39.”

Last year, Borer missed out on the 110 finals by 0.26 seconds placing 10th. He was 13th in the 300 hurdles. On Thursday, the senior will cap his high school career as a two-time state medalist.

“Definitely all offseason coming into track season I was thinking I want two medals from state track,” Borer said. “To be a little bit more specific, I wanted to get top six. There’s some work to do there (Thursday).”

After winning the state title in the shot put Wednesday morning, Ternus sprinted to a time of 11.2 seconds in the 100 to earn a spot in Thursday’s final. He made the cut by 0.06 seconds. In the 200, the senior just missed the cut with a ninth-place time of 26.37 seconds. Ternus finished 0.1 seconds behind Crete’s Landon Fye for eighth.

Columbus

Discoverers junior Jaden McFarland just missed the cut in the 110 hurdles, finishing in ninth with a time of 15.26 seconds. He finished 0.1 seconds behind Millard West’s Jacob Young for the final spot in the finals. McFarland placed 23rd in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.05 seconds.

The Discoverer boys 3200 relay of Alex Ienn, Isaiah Eilers, Noah Lawrence and Heath Dahlke placed 11th with a time of 8 minutes, 9.61 seconds. North Platte claimed the final spot on the podium with a time of 8:02.77.

Dylan Crumley, Adoriyan Daniels and Byron Arevalo competed in sprint events. In Crumley’s first 100 at state, he crossed the line in 11.53 seconds. Daniels ran a lap around the track in 52.52 seconds in his state debut.

Arevalo ran the 200 for the second year in a row, finishing the event Wednesday evening in 21st with a time of 23.09 seconds.

Lakeview

Lady Vikes junior Blake Barcel, in her third appearance at Burke, ran in the 100, 200 and 400 prelims.

Barcel posted her best finish in the 200 and 400 placing 10th. Her 200 time was 26.37 seconds and her 400 time was 59.73 seconds. In the 100, she finished in 16th with a time of 13.03 seconds.

Molly Frenzen returned to the 100 hurdles at state for the first time in two years. The senior recorded a time of 15.93 seconds, good for 13th overall. In the 300 hurdles, she placed 23rd with a time of 50.72 seconds.

Scotus Central Catholic

Shamrocks sophomore Owen Lindhorst tallied the best finish on the track after ending the 400 in 11th with a time of 50.7 seconds. Lindhorst also ran in the 200, placing 19th with a time of 23 seconds.

The Scotus boys 3200 relay team of Jackson Heng, Jude Maguire, Ian Karges and Kamren Kudron ended the race in 15th with a time of 8:28.55.

Maguire placed 22nd in the 400 with a time of 53.14 seconds. Cohen Pelan and Evan Kiene ran the 100 and finished 20th and 24th, respectively. Pelan posted a time of 11.52 seconds and Kiene sprinted to a time of 11.75 seconds.

Boone Central

Cardinals senior Jackson Roberts was the lone runner on the team to qualify for a final.

After clipping a hurdle in the 110 causing him to finish in 17th, Roberts bounced back in the 300 hurdles with the fastest prelims time of 38.26 seconds. The senior will look to defend his state title in the event on Thursday.

Ava Buhlmann finished 0.1 second back of the eighth and final spot in Thursday’s 100 hurdles final after finishing with a time of 15.83 seconds. Buhlmann ran in the 300 hurdles and recorded a time of 47.97 seconds, good for 15th.

Ashlyn Krohn sprinted to a 100 time of 12.87 seconds, good for 11th overall. The senior was 0.21 seconds back of Lincoln Christian’s Jacie Rexilius.

Ryan Drueppel, Jaden Hagemann, Zander Jarecki and Alex Christo competed in the 3200 relay and placed 12th with a time of 8:20.98. In the 100, senior Jake Daniels recorded a time of 11.4 seconds.

Schuyler

Schuyler senior Gavin Bywater competed in the 400 in his first state meet. Bywater posted a time of 52.23 seconds to finish the race in 17th.