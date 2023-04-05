Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic competed in tough weather conditions Tuesday at the Wayne Invite.

The Viking boys and girls track and field teams placed third with 102 and 98 points, respectively. Wayne won the girls team title and Pierce took home the boys title.

"The weather wasn't great, but our kids didn't let that bother them and competed really well. We scored in 26 of 34 events despite not having our entire team," Lakeview head coach Patrick Clark said. "What's really cool is that we had 14 freshmen earn their first varsity medal and 14 athletes scored in multiple events. It was cold, but it was fun."

The Shamrock boys placed fifth as the boys 3200 relay team took home the school's lone gold with Owen Lindhorst winning two individual silver medals.

Ternus won the 100, 200-meter dash and the shot put while also placing as the runner-up in the discus. The senior sprinted to a 100 time of 11.75 seconds, winning by 0.07 seconds over Boone Central's Jake Daniels.

In the 200, Ternus crossed the finish at 24.22 seconds beating out Lindhorst by 0.08 seconds. Ternus won the shot put by nearly 4 feet with a mark of 51 feet, 1.5 inches. He earned silver in the discus with a toss of 160-3.

Blake Barcel took home two golds and one bronze to pace the Lady Bikes. Barcel won the 200 by 1.65 seconds with a time of 28.1 seconds. The junior's second gold came in the high jump clearing the mark at 4-10.

Laura Bargen placed second at 4-10 in the event with Shamrocks junior Kyra Bowen finishing in third with the same mark. Cherish Moore placed fifth at 4-6.

Barcel placed third in the 400 at 1 minute, 2.68 seconds. Wakefield's Jordan Metzler won the race at 1:00.44.

Molly Frenzen collected two medals. Frenzen won the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.98 seconds, beating out Boone Central's Ava Buhlmann by 0.04 seconds. The senior was the triple jump runner-up at 32-2.

Turner Halvorsen cruised to first in the 800 winning by almost six seconds with a time of 2:05.56. He also took home silvers in the 1600 and the high jump.

The senior completed the mile in 4:59.88, just 0.06 seconds behind Wakefield's Cade Johnson. Halvorsen cleared the bar in the high jump at 5-8.

Autumn Gibbs, Barcel, Frenzen and Katie Rowe won the 400 relay with a time of 54.26 seconds. Scotus placed third at 56.02 seconds and it was comprised of Raya Kluever, Lily Lancaster, Sierra Kravig and Kyra Bowen.

The Shamrock boys 3200 relay team of Ian Karges, Kamren Kudron, Jackson Heng and Jude Maguire won the race by nearly seven seconds with a time of 9:92.31.

Scotus' 400 and 1600 boys relay teams earned silver. Austin Long, Lindhorst, Evan Kiene and Luke Wemhoff sprinted to a time of 46.31 seconds, finishing 0.09 seconds back of first-place Pierce.

In the 1600 relay, Heng, Maguire and Lindhorst recorded a time of 3:40.99. Pierce won with a time of 3:39.55.

Lindhorst collected silver in the 200 and the 400. The junior completed the 400 in 53.09 seconds, finishing behind Boone Central's Jackson Roberts. Joining him on the medal stand in the 400 were Heng and Cohen Pelan. Heng placed fifth at 55 seconds and Pelan was sixth at 55.42.

Erinn Briggs took home medals in both throwing events for Lakeview. Briggs was the discus runner-up at 113-5. Hailey Steffensmeier finished right behind her in third at 106-1.

Briggs claimed bronze in the shot put at 35-1.5. She was joined by teammate and fellow medalist Alena Hruska, who recorded a throw of 31-7, good for fifth.

Braxton Borer hurdled to a third-place 110 time of 15.86 seconds. Roberts won the event with a time of 15.09. The senior medaled in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.79 seconds, good for fourth.

Lakeview's Blake Rathbone and Taryn Molt collected bronze medals in jumping events. Rathbone placed third in the long jump at 19-5 and Molt recorded a triple jump of 31-3.5.

Kluever and Evan Steffensmeier took home medals in the long jump. Kluever recorded the third-longest distance of 15-2 while Steffensmeier placed sixth at 18-7.5.

Maguire took home bronze in both individual distance races. In the 1600, he recorded a time of 5:07.26. The junior completed the two-mile in 11:04.74.

Kensey McKay, Whitney Klug, Addi Schumacher and Josie Sliva raced to a 3200 relay time of 11:47.79, which was good for third.

Parker Osten and Kayden Epley took home medals in the throwing events. Osten placed fifth in the shot put at 41-11 and Epley ended the meet sixth in the discus at 108-3.

Katie Rowe took home a fifth-place medal in the long jump with a mark of 14-9.5. Levi Hrouda earned a spot on the podium with a sixth-place triple jump of 37-7.

Isabel Zaruba earned a medal in the 300 hurdles, placing fifth with a time of 55.1 seconds. Sliva completed the 3200 in fifth at 14:32.93.

"Overall, I'd say it was a decent day, especially considering the weather," Scotus girls head coach Alex Meyer said. "I wasn't expecting any outstanding performances with how cold and windy it was, but there were still quite a few kids that got new personal bests in those conditions. I continue to see improvement from the girls and I'm excited to see them compete next week in what hopefully will be nicer weather."

In addition to his two relay medals, Wemhoff placed sixth in the 100 and 200 with times of 12.38 and 25.47 seconds, respectively. Karges placed sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:19.51.

"It was nice to have a meet. Our boys competed really well in the cold," Shamrock boys head coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "Despite the elements, we had multiple PRs. Our sprinters had a great day on the track."