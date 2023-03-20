Lakeview track and field had to wait an extra day to compete in its first meet of the season after withdrawing from Thursday's Concordia Invite due to weather.

On Friday, the Vikings competed against Class A and B schools at the UNK Indoor Invite at the Cushing Fieldhouse in Kearney.

Landon Ternus, Turner Halvorsen and Molly Frenzen led the Vikings with one gold medal and two total medals each.

Ternus claimed gold in the shot put and silver in the 200-meter dash. In the field, the senior posted a school record throw of 56 feet, 9.5 inches.

He then sprinted to a time of 23.89 seconds in the 200, finishing only 0.13 seconds behind Kearney's Zaire Lagrone-Miller.

"We're really proud of his (Ternus) start and can't wait to see how far he pushes that record once we get outside," Lakeview head coach Patrick Clark said. "He's a special athlete."

Halvorsen matched Ternus with a gold and silver of his own. He won the 800 with a time of 2:05.16, defeating North Platte sophomore Aiden Hawks by 3.03 seconds.

The Vikings featured two medalists in the 400 in Halvorsen and freshman Blake Rathbone. Halvorsen claimed silver after crossing the line in 54.25 seconds. Grand Island Northwest junior Chase Wiegert recorded the fastest time at 52.35 seconds.

"He (Halvorsen) had two great performances. Watching him run the half the way you're supposed to run the half was fun," Clark said. "He was in total control of the race start to finish and ran with great poise, patience and a killer instinct when it was time to go."

Rathbone placed fourth with a time of 55.93 seconds. The freshman claimed silver in the long jump with a mark of 20-9. Wiegert won the event with a jump of 21-11.

Frenzen stood atop the medal stand in the triple jump leaping to a measurement of 32-5. She won the event by four inches. Jordan Loseke joined Frenzen on the podium with a fifth-place triple jump of 30-4, earning a medal in her first varsity meet.

Frenzen earned a medal in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.44 seconds, good for fifth. Northwest junior Aizlynn Krafka won the finals ay 8.58 seconds.

"She (Frenzen) is a great competitor with great drive, so it was fun to see her have success," Clark said. "Her best performances are yet to come because she is hungry for more and has an exceptional work ethic."

Blake Barcel took home a pair of silver medals in the 200 and 400. Barcel posted a 200 time of 27.82 seconds, finishing 0.41 seconds back of Northwest's Avyn Urbanski.

In her first varsity track and field meet, freshman Elle Badstieber collected silver in the 3200 completing the run in 14:35.10. Kearney freshman Maisie Luke earned gold with a time of 13:20.18.

Braxton Borer opened his senior season with a silver medal in the 55 hurdles. He placed second with a time of 7.86 seconds. The senior finished 0.14 seconds behind Kearney senior Jack Dahlgren.

As a team, the boys finished the meet in fourth place and the girls ended the day in fifth.

Lakeview's next competition is a home dual Thursday against Schuyler.