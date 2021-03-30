Tuls grabs gold, five others silver

Columbus High senior Trinity Tuls brought home the lone gold medal of the day on Friday at an indoor meet at Doane College but five other Discoverers nearly joined her on top of the podium.

Tuls crossed the line first in the 400 meters, leading a CHS track and field squad that had 14 total medalists - six by the girls.

Three other girls events settled for silver while the boys had two runners-up.

Tuls was part of a sweep of the top two spots in the 400 when she and freshman teammate Addison Johnson went 1-2. Tuls came around in 1 minute, 1.65 seconds while Johnson posted a time of 1:02.76.

Josie Garrett, Emma Brownlow and Hannah Kwapnioski were also silver medalists for the girls. Caleb Mulder and Colton Buxton were runners-up for the boys.

The meet was the second of the season following the indoor meet at Concordia a week earlier. Columbus athletes earned a total of eight medals in Seward and two golds.

"We were able to bring a few more athletes to this meet, which was exciting to see what they could do," girls coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We got a great starting point for most and areas to improve on as we work throughout the season. We are excited to see what our outdoor meets will bring us."