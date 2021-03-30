Tuls grabs gold, five others silver

Columbus High senior Trinity Tuls brought home the lone gold medal of the day on Friday at an indoor meet at Doane College but five other Discoverers nearly joined her on top of the podium.
Tuls crossed the line first in the 400 meters, leading a CHS track and field squad that had 14 total medalists - six by the girls.
Three other girls events settled for silver while the boys had two runners-up.
Tuls was part of a sweep of the top two spots in the 400 when she and freshman teammate Addison Johnson went 1-2. Tuls came around in 1 minute, 1.65 seconds while Johnson posted a time of 1:02.76.
Josie Garrett, Emma Brownlow and Hannah Kwapnioski were also silver medalists for the girls. Caleb Mulder and Colton Buxton were runners-up for the boys.
The meet was the second of the season following the indoor meet at Concordia a week earlier. Columbus athletes earned a total of eight medals in Seward and two golds.
"We were able to bring a few more athletes to this meet, which was exciting to see what they could do," girls coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We got a great starting point for most and areas to improve on as we work throughout the season. We are excited to see what our outdoor meets will bring us."
Garret was the runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 9.31 seconds - matching her second-place mark from Seward. She qualified second in 9.63 then shaved off .32 but couldn't catch Lindsay Adams of Millard West and her time of 9.19.
Brownlow cleared 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault and was four inches behind winner Maria Kimpson of Papillion-La Vista South. Kwapnioski's best throw in the shot put was 32-8.5. She was a little more than 4 feet behind Kinsley Ragland of Lincoln North.
Other girls medalists included junior Kassidy Hiesterman taking third in the discus on a throw of 78-4, the 1600 relay (names were unlisted) coming in at 4:26.35 for fourth, the 3200 relay (also with names unlisted) taking sixth in 11:59.74 and senior Elena Batenhorst sixth in the triple jump on a mark of 33 feet, 3 inches.
Mulder was the 400 champ at Concordia but had to settle for second at Doane when he was .08 behind Wesley Okafor of Omaha Westside. He was a little less than a second behind his 52.83 mark from the week before.
Buxton qualified first in the 60 hurdles at a time of 9.01 seconds, dropped it to 8.89 but was edged by Braden Wiese of Papillion-La Vista South who crossed at 8.85. Buxton won the event the week before in 8.95.
Junior Carson Marking's 11 feet, 6 inches mark in pole vault was good enough for third. Freshman Dylan Crumley hit 19-4.50 in the long jump and was fifth. The boys 1600 and 3200 relays, also with the names unlisted, were fifth and fourth, respectively.
Columbus High track and field returns to competition on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., hosting a meet that includes Omaha Burke, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney and Millard West.
The CHS girls were third out of eight teams with 56 points. Millard West took the top spot over Papillion-La Vista South by an eight and a half point margin with a total of 136. The Columbus boys were seventh of eight with 30 points. Elkhorn South won with 101, 29 ahead of Westside.
"The surprise of the day was from freshman Dylan Crumley. I was happy to see Dylan have success in his first high school meet. He will no doubt continue to get better as the year goes on. I am excited to see what he can do this season," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "As a team we scored more points this week than last. We are starting to grow in some areas but still need to keep working hard. The kids competed well today, and now it is time to start preparing for the outdoor meets."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.