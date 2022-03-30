Two meets, two trophies: Lakeview boys add Puetz Memorial win to early season results

Lakeview boys track and field scored in all but four of the 16 events, earned multiple medals in seven events and won five gold medals while claiming a second meet championship this season on Tuesday at Pawnee Park.

In the second annual Puetz Memorial, the Viking boys posted 142 team points and were 34 ahead of Wahoo Neumann in second place. Were it not for lightning at the end and the cancellation of the 1600 relay, another strong Lakeview event, the gap may have been larger.

Regardless, there was a lot to like for Lakeview in winning a second championship to go with the won the Vikings picked up at Concordia on March 17.

Junior Turner Halvorsen led the way with wins in the 400 and 800, Eli Osten took the discus title, Landon Ternus claimed it in the shot put and Adam Van Cleave was the champ in the 200.

All together, the Lakeview boys had 24 top-six placers and 14 of those in the top three.

The girls were fourth overall with 51 points and were once again led by senior Macy Stock, junior Molly Frenzen and sophomore Blake Barcel. Barcel won the 400 and had three medals, Frenzen picked up two pieces of hardware and Stock found the medal stand in three events.

Tuesday was one of just two opportunities for Lakeview to complete in Columbus before the district meet. The Vikings aren't home again until they host a meet on April 26. The district meet, that includes 10 other programs, will also be held at Pawnee Park on May 10.

Winning on the same oval in March, and essentially doing it at home, was encouraging.

"Our athletes just love to compete, which is very fun to coach. It really doesn’t matter what event or what meet or who we are running against. This group of kids like to be challenged and see what their limits are," coach TJ Nielsen said. "I think the kids know we will have some opportunities this year to win meets and they want to take advantage of that. They have a team-first mindset and are very concerned with the team score. But they also know that it’s important to try to improve each week and make sure we are performing well in May."

Halvorsen was third in the 400 and the runner-up in the 800 when he ran indoors in Seward just about two weeks ago. He cut more than a second from his time in the 400, was slower in the 800 but was the easy winner in both.

He took the 400 title at 52.63 seconds, just about a second and a half ahead of teammate Simon Janssen. In the 800 Halvorsen hit the line at 2:09.87 and was more than three seconds better than runner-up Justin Bartels of Bennington.

Halvorsen was also third in the high jump for a three-medal day.

Osten, a senior, and Ternus, a junior, battled it out for supremacy in throwing events and alternated wins. Osten took the discus title at 141 feet, 11 inches, 11 better than Ternus. The junior claimed the shot put crown on a best throw of 51-3, a little more than three feet ahead of Osten in second place. Senior teammates Jorge Garcia and Travis Schoch were also in the running. Garcia was fifth in the discus while Schoch took sixth in the shot.

Van Cleave was just about a quarter second back of Dylan Mostek of Bennington for the 100-meter dash title but came back later in the meet and took the 200 at 23.11 - .37 seconds better than Ternus.

Brock Mahoney in the pole vault and Braxton Borer in the 100 hurdles were also silver medalists. Bronze went to Landyn Maschmeier in the triple jump.

Lakeview collected two medals in the 100, 400 and triple jump and had three in the high jump, discus, shot put and 200.

"One area we are going to need to score in is the jumps. I was really pleased with our jumpers today. Cooper Tessendorf and Landyn Maschmeier placed third and fourth in the triple jump, and both are jumping well. Placing multiple kids in an event is huge in a team race," Nielsen said. "Plus, Brock Mahoney had a great day in pole vault and long jup. He popped off of huge PR jump of 20-0.75. That was awesome to see. He also got second in the pole vault. He is using a new pole so I think it’s starting to click for him."

Barcel won the 400 12 days after she was third in Seward. The sophomore was two seconds better than the field and took gold at 1:03.48, slightly faster than the 1:03.51 she had at Concordia.

She was also the runner-up in the 200 by .34 to Kennedy Wade of Bennington (27.14) and third at the high jump on a top mark of 4-10. Bennington's Emma Anibal led the way at 5 feet even.

Stock took silver in the 100 by .16 to Wade (12.69), was fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 400. Frenzen earned bronze in the 100 hurdles and was fourth in the triple jump.

Bennington won the girls title with 159 points - well ahead of Neumann in second at 124.

"I’m pleased with how we are sprinting and performing right now. Most of our athletes are at their times/marks from last year if not better," Nielsen said. "Winning builds confidence, and I can see our kids starting to believe in themselves more and feel that vibe. I told the team before and after, 'You can’t win track meets on paper. You must show up and perform when it matters.' I think they did that today."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.