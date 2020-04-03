Unknown Shamrocks were ready to seize the day

Thus, it was time for the latest group to begin to establish itself and its own identity.

That began with a distance crew that was ninth overall at state cross country last fall and included the top three runners from that team.

Gasper, Juarez and Nick Shultz were nearly ready-made points in the 3200, possibly the 1600 and maybe the 3200 relay if a fourth member could be found.

Distance runners had been working hard in the offseason, but perhaps none as hard as Juarez. He piled up over 600 miles from the end of cross country until March.

Now that spring sports are canceled, his efforts must certainly feel like a wast.

"You’re hoping to build success on that," Schoenfelder said. "Everybody put a lot of hard work running or in the weight room, and you’ve just kind of lost it."

Sliva was one of just six underclassmen in the 300-meter hurdles last year. He was fourth among that group with a time of 43.93 seconds.

Sliva might have been a 110 hurdles qualifier as well were it not for teammate Grant Shanle who just beat him out on time at the district meet.