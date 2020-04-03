Unknown Shamrocks were ready to seize the day

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season has been canceled, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams to honor the efforts of our local athletes and coaches.
Scotus Central Catholic boys track and field qualified three events and sent two athletes to the state meet a year ago.
It was the fewest number of qualifications since 2007 when the Shamrocks had just one member at Burke Stadium. A strong period of three top-five finishes between 2015-2017 has been followed by a lean period in which Scotus sent five then three and now has just 19 athletes on its roster.
That's similar to recent numbers but lacking drastically compared to other Class B programs. SCC has a smaller than normal senior class this year, only has two seniors out for track, and was in a bind as far as team success was concerned.
Though the graduating class is small, freshmen through sophomore numbers were still large enough to make the Shamrocks the 83rd largest school in the state in terms of boys population. That left SCC 10 spots from dropping down to Class C, where the Shamrocks could have been much more competitive.
Regardless, the team wasn't without bright spots and potential.
Justin Sliva returned from a sophomore season that saw him reach state. Several distance runners, including Michael Gasper and Ben Juarez, looked to be another area of consistent success and many others were just beginning to scratch the surface of who they were.
"It was going to be pretty interesting to figure out relays and things like that. The kids we have out are quality kids. We’ve just got to plug them into the right events," coach Joe Schoenfelder said.
"We were going to have a pretty good distance, middle distance crew just from the kids who came back from cross country. Some of the younger kids, we were still trying to figure out what they could get into. We were mostly getting into shape the first two weeks, but the distance crew came in with good shape, so we knew we had some strength there."
Scotus sent 12 events to state in 2015 while finishing fifth in the team standings, 10 in 2016 while taking third and nine in 2017 for fourth. However, that was also at the tail end of one of the best eras of boys sports in the history of SCC.
The Class of 2016 finished its career with a state football championship and state basketball runner-up. And though soccer is played during the same season, and Scotus soccer players weren't part of the track program, soccer was a threepeat champion 2014 through 2016.
Needless to say, there was tremendous talent walking the hallways at Scotus. That's not to say the current crop of Shamrocks is devoid of their own talent. But comparing any era to the most recent one that just ended a few short years ago isn't perhaps a fair measuring stick.
Thus, it was time for the latest group to begin to establish itself and its own identity.
That began with a distance crew that was ninth overall at state cross country last fall and included the top three runners from that team.
Gasper, Juarez and Nick Shultz were nearly ready-made points in the 3200, possibly the 1600 and maybe the 3200 relay if a fourth member could be found.
Distance runners had been working hard in the offseason, but perhaps none as hard as Juarez. He piled up over 600 miles from the end of cross country until March.
Now that spring sports are canceled, his efforts must certainly feel like a wast.
"You’re hoping to build success on that," Schoenfelder said. "Everybody put a lot of hard work running or in the weight room, and you’ve just kind of lost it."
Sliva was one of just six underclassmen in the 300-meter hurdles last year. He was fourth among that group with a time of 43.93 seconds.
Sliva might have been a 110 hurdles qualifier as well were it not for teammate Grant Shanle who just beat him out on time at the district meet.
"We knew he had a longshot to get in there. Once he got there, it was just all about soaking it all in," Schoenfelder said. "This year and next year, he’d probably still have a little bit of nerves, but he’d know what to expect being in front of the big crowd; the most people you’ve ever competed in front of."
The one area that was lacking was sprints where Schoenfelder was going to have to use a trial-and-error system early on to determine who had what it takes to grow into a 100 and 200 runner.
There were more options at middle distance and a few that were standing out in field events. Cole Demuth had shown some ability with the discus in training, and Jordan Skipton, successful in the high jump and long jump as a middle schooler, was expected to improve throughout the season.
But progress is now halted and leaves a team looking to build and develop in a stand still.
"That kind of leaves some of our younger kids in a place where we’re still trying to figure out what event they should be in," Schoenfelder said. "Now, next year, our sophomores are basically freshmen all over again."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!