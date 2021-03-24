Viking sprints highlight season opening meet

A pair of Lakeview sprinters produced the top Viking results March 18 at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge in Seward on the campus of Concordia University.

Juniors Macy Stock and Adam Van Cleave each had the top results for Lakeview track and field in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter run. Van Cleave ran to first and the top of the podium in the 200 and was the runner-up in the 60 while Stock was second in both the 60 and the 200.

Lakeview won a total of 12 medals in Seward, split between seven for the boys five for the girls.

The Viking boys were fourth out of 17 in the team standings with 42 points. Aurora took the top spot with an 87-point total. Blair was the winner in the girls with 102.75. The Lady Vikes were seventh out of 17 with 27.50.

Van Cleave ran 23.36 second in the 200, edging out Edgar Rodriguez of West Point-Beemer by more than a half second for the top spot. Junior teammate Khyler Shortridge was right behind that in third at 24.04.

In the 60-meter dash, Van Cleave qualified for the finals in 7.25 then ran 7.16 in the finals. That tied Sam Scott of Omaha Skutt for first place. Once their times were extended to the third decimal point, Scott was declared the winner 7.153 to 7.159.