Viking sprints highlight season opening meet

A pair of Lakeview sprinters produced the top Viking results March 18 at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge in Seward on the campus of Concordia University.
Juniors Macy Stock and Adam Van Cleave each had the top results for Lakeview track and field in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter run. Van Cleave ran to first and the top of the podium in the 200 and was the runner-up in the 60 while Stock was second in both the 60 and the 200.
Lakeview won a total of 12 medals in Seward, split between seven for the boys five for the girls.
The Viking boys were fourth out of 17 in the team standings with 42 points. Aurora took the top spot with an 87-point total. Blair was the winner in the girls with 102.75. The Lady Vikes were seventh out of 17 with 27.50.
Van Cleave ran 23.36 second in the 200, edging out Edgar Rodriguez of West Point-Beemer by more than a half second for the top spot. Junior teammate Khyler Shortridge was right behind that in third at 24.04.
In the 60-meter dash, Van Cleave qualified for the finals in 7.25 then ran 7.16 in the finals. That tied Sam Scott of Omaha Skutt for first place. Once their times were extended to the third decimal point, Scott was declared the winner 7.153 to 7.159.
Other Lakeview boys that collected a medal included junior Simon Janssen taking fourth in the 400 and Landon Ternus taking fifth in the discus. The 3200 relay team and 1600 relay teams both crossed the line in first place. Results did not include the names of the Lakeview boys on those relays.
Stock was second in the preliminary round of the 60-meter dash in 8.18 seconds and maintained that spot in the finals when she cut her time down to 8.09. Kaylee Crosby of Aurora edged her out for first in 8.04.
Crosby was just tenths of a second faster again in the 200. The Aurora junior took the top spot in 27.51 while Stock settled for a silver medal at 27.56.
Other Lakeview girls to win individual medals included freshman Blake Barcel in the 200 just behind her older teammate with a time of 28.05. Barcel was also fifth in the high jump. The 1600 relay team, which also did not include the names in the final results, came in third.
Forney in the 60 hurdles, Ternus in the 400, Turner Halverson in the 1600 and Owen Bargen in the pole vault were all one spot away from a medal in seventh.
