Vikings track and field gain experience in dual vs. Schuyler

Following a successful first track and field meet last week in an indoor event at the Bulldog Challenge in Seward, Lakeview competed in its first outdoor meet of the season against Schuyler in a home dual on Thursday afternoon.

The Vikings had 14 athletes place first including Blake Barcel, Macy Stock, Landon Ternus and Cooper Tessendorf each winning twice.

"Overall, happy with the weather. It was a pretty good workout for the kids, and I thought our kids competed well," Vikings head coach TJ Nielsen said. "We got everybody in on the team in all their events. We got a lot of good marks, times, measurements. Just a good starting point for outdoor season."

Barcel came out on top in the girls 400-meter dash and high jump. In the 400, she recorded a time of 1 minute, 8.85 seconds. Barcel finished ahead of Schuyler's Jenny Valora by nearly 3 seconds. In the high jump, she completed a jump of 4 feet, 8 inches.

Stock won the 100 and 200. In the 100, she clocked in at 12.90 seconds, beating second-place Autumn Gibbs by nearly 2 seconds. Stock sprinted to a time of 27.34 seconds in the 200, winning the event by 2.1.

Ternus won the boys shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 7 inches. He beat out teammate Eli Osten, who completed a toss of 45 feet, 1 and 1/4 inch. On the track, Ternus won the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 23.65 seconds. Simon Janssen placed second in the event at 24.8 seconds.

Tessendorf won the boys long jump and triple jump. By almost 4 inches, Tessendorf edged teammate Laundyn Maschmeier in the triple jump with a mark 39 feet, 2 inches. In the long jump, he recorded 19 feet, 1 inch on his only attempt. Maschmeier was second at 18 feet, 5 inches.

In the 100 dash, Adam Van Cleave and Will Hrouda won their respective heats. Van Cleave completed the race at 11.07 seconds and Hrouda crossed the finish at 12.09.

In the boys 400, Janssen came in first place with a time of 54.81 seconds. He beat Schuyler's Gavin Bywater by 1 second.

Braxton Borer ended the 300 hurdles with a first-place time of 45.34 seconds. Lakeview's Isabelle Arguello was the only girl to compete in the event. She recorded a time of 59.69 seconds.

Turner Halvorsen won the 1600 with a time of 4:53.40. He crossed the finish about 20 seconds ahead of Schuyler's Gabe Lucar.

Jorge Garcia and Paxton Lusche won the boys and girls discus, respectively. Garcia recorded a mark of 135 feet, 6 inches while Lusche's throw was measured at 93 feet.

Schuyler's Joseph DeLeon and Lakeview's Wyatt Frauendorfer tied for the best boys high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Alena Hruska won the girls shot put with a throw of 30 feet. Joseph DeLeon and Wyatt Frauendorfer tied for first in the boys high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Lakeview boys and girls won the 400 relay. The boys posted a time of 45.90 seconds and the girls recorded a time of 53.7 seconds.

In the 1600 relay, the Lakeview senior relay team won by a chest over the Vikings "A" team at 3:45.28.

Lakeview's next meet is Tuesday in the Puetz Memorial hosted by Scotus at Pawnee Park.

