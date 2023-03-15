After a successful 2022 season, Lakeview track and field returns to action on Thursday.

The boys, coming off a district title, return three state qualifiers in seniors Landon Ternus, Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer.

Blake Barcel leads the Viking girls contingent after qualifying for state in four events last season. Molly Frenzen and Autumn Gibbs also return after qualifying as members of the 1600-meter relay team.

This year, the Vikings are led by first-year head coach Patrick Clark. He returns to coaching track and field after previously coaching at Columbus High.

"On the guys' side, we got talent that could potentially be a state champion in Landon Ternus and then a bunch of other kids that can not only qualify but medal at state. On the girls' side, we got three returning state qualifiers," Clark said. "Blake Barcel is probably the big name and she's going to score a lot of points. There are other seniors and some of other young girls that are coming up through the works that are going to have opportunities to score and qualify."

Ternus paces the Lakeview boys after qualifying in four events at state last season. The senior claimed silver in the discus throw with a toss of 167 feet, 10 inches. Last year's state champion, Aurora's Gage Griffith, graduated.

In the shot put, Ternus placed fourth with a throw of 54-9.5. On the track, Ternus sprinted to an eighth-place medal in the 200 crossing the finish in 22.81 seconds. He also competed in the 1600 relay where they finished in 12th.

"He (Ternus) has high expectations for himself, especially in the shot and disc. What's really fun about Landon is he's fun to be around and he knows what it's going to take," Clark said. "In the first two weeks, we can tell he's bigger, he's stronger. He's just as fast as he's always been. He has the potential to not only to medal in the shot and disc, he can medal in the 200 or the 100. It's going to be fun to be a part of his last chapter at Lakeview for him."

Barcel, like Ternus, qualified for four events for the Lakeview girls at state. As a sophomore, she took home a sixth-place medal in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, .92 seconds. Barcel just missed the finals cut of the 200 by 0.06 seconds with a time of 26.31 seconds.

The junior also competed in the 400 relay team that placed sixth with a time of 50.44 seconds. Returning alongside Barcel is seniors Molly Frenzen and Autumn Gibbs.

She also placed 13th in the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 11 inches. Barcel missed the podium by two inches.

"It was pretty good," Barcel said. "At the end of last season, I didn't accomplish all my goals. I really wanted to place in the 200 so that's one of my goals this year at state, placing in the 200."

Barcel didn't play a sport in the winter, so she's been competing in open track and field meets in the buildup to the spring season. She's also put time in the weight room to improve her explosiveness.

"I definitely want to make it to state in all my events this year," Barcel said. "I definitely want to place in the 200 and 400 for sure."

Halvorsen was another Viking who just missed out on the medal stand in Omaha. The senior placed 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:01.99, finishing 1.74 seconds behind eighth place. He also competed in the 1600 relay with Ternus.

"Last year was good. Made it back down to Burke, made it back down to state for the 4-by-4 and the 800 so that was good. I added another event from my sophomore year, so that was good," Halvorsen said. "At state last year, a PR (in the 800) down there. I think this year we just got to shoot for under two down there and throughout the whole year."

It's been a steady trajectory for Halvorsen in the 800, his premier event. As a sophomore in 2021, he placed 12th. In last year's 800 top 10, five graduated opening the door for Halvorsen to capture his first state medal.

"I definitely want to leave Burke, since it's my senior year, with a medal. Last year I missed out on the medal stand by two places," Halvorsen said. "One of my goals for that race down there is to definitely get a medal, whether that'll be eighth place or higher. Just shoot for the highest I can get and see what happens."

Borer qualified for both hurdle races last year. The senior ended the meet in 10th place in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.58 seconds, missing the cut by 0.26 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, Borer placed 13th with a mark of 41.79 seconds.

"Coach (Ray) Wagner really believes that Braxton is going to not only qualify in those hurdle events, but he's going to have opportunities to maybe chase Lakeview's records in the 110 and 300," Clark said. "He's a bigger, faster athlete. The times we've been doing in practices are showing that to be true. We're really confident he's going to be right where he needs to be at the end of the year.""

Frenzen will look to earn her third straight trip to Burke after qualifying for the 100 hurdles as a sophomore and the 400 relay as a junior.

"Molly (Frenzen) is sitting right there in that state-qualifying position," Clark said. "If we can continue to improve, which I would put money that she's going to be faster than she was a year ago, she's going to have an opportunity to maybe be a qualifier in the 100, she can qualify in the 300 and she's another girl who can help us in the relays. She wants it. She's put her mind to it and I wouldn't get in the way of that."

Clark said he was excited to see what sophomore Eli Escen and freshman Elle Badstieber will do in the distance races. Both qualified for the state cross country meet in the fall.

Lakeview opens the season Thursday at the Concordia University Invite on Thursday in Seward. Clark said there's the potential for Lakeview to have a medalist in almost every event with the depth on the roster.

"My expectations and goals for the team overall is that continuous improvement," he said. "The basemarks we put down (on Thursday), those times and distances to the times and distances that we do at the district meet at the end of the year, we're going to see great improvement. We know if we take care of those little things and we can control, then when we get to districts, we're going to have kids qualify."