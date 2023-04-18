Columbus sophomore Elizabeth Wemhoff led the Discoverers track and field team with two golds on Friday.

As a team, the Discoverers finished with three first place finishes and 21 total medals as the Columbus girls claimed fourth overall with 48 points and the boys took fifth with 60 points in the 2023 Pat Murphy Invite in Fremont.

The Lincoln Southwest boys and girls both took first as the boys finished with 171 points and the girls had 205.

For Wemhoff, she took first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. The Columbus girls finished with a total of nine medals including Wemhoff's two golds.

Wemhoff made quick work out of each race as she finished the 100 in 12.21 seconds, 0.43 second better than second place. In the 200, Wemhoff had a time of 25.34 which was 0.80 seconds faster than the silver medalist.

Wemhoff would also take part in the 400-meter relay team that claimed third. She competed with Hannah Dahlke, Paighton Erb and Addison Johnson. The four would finish the race in 51.29 seconds to claim silver.

Johnson would add two more medals on the day as she claimed second in the 800 and fourth in the 400. She would finish with a time of 2:27.18 in the 800 to claim silver and in the 400, she recorded a time of 1:02.20.

Erb would also claim an individual medal as she took sixth in the girls high jump with a mark of 4-10.

The final three medalists for the Columbus girls came from Danica Taylor, Lauren Vasicek and Taytum Miller.

Taylor claimed fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles as she finished the race in 53.207 which was 0.002 seconds faster than sixth place.

Vasicek finished fifth in the long jump as she recorded a mark of 16-02.50 and Miller claimed bronze in the shot put with a throw of 36-01.

The Columbus boys finished with 12 medals overall and they claimed one gold on the day.

The lone gold for the Columbus boys came in the 1600-meter relay as Heath Dahlke, Alex Lenn, Isaiah Eilers and Adoriyan Daniels finished the race with a time of 3:31.23. Columbus' time was almost five seconds better than the second place finish as the Discoverers claimed first.

Lenn and Dahlke took part in the 400-meter dash with Lenn claiming silver and Dahlke taking third.

Lenn finished the race in 51.64 seconds which was almost a second faster than Dahlke as he finished with a time of 52.48 seconds.

The two would also join Eilers and Noah Lawrence in the 3200-meter relay as the four finished with a time of 8:14.86 to take third.

Columbus' relay teams would claim another medal on the day as Adoriyan, Israel Daniels, Byron Arevalo and Edgar Guerrero took fourth in the 400-meter relay. The four finished the race in 45.41 seconds.

Israel also claimed fifth in the boys long jump with a mark of 20-04.

In the pole vault, Eric Slusarski and Adrian Bice each claimed top six spots as Sluskarski took fourth with a mark of 11-06 and Bice claimed sixth with a jump of 11-00 as the two both medaled.

The final two medalists were Liam Blaser and Cooper Buxton each medaled twice.

Blaser and Buxton both competed in the shot put and discus.

In the shot put, Blaser took second with a throw of 52-03.75 and Buxton finished in fourth place with a mark of 48-03.50.

Blaser finished in third place in the discus throw as he recorded a mark of 145-00 and Buxton claimed sixth as he recorded a mark of 129-01.

The Columbus track and field team will be back in action on Thursday as the Discoverers are set to compete in the Norfolk Invite on Thursday.