The Discoverers competed against some of the top teams in Class A at Thursday's Kearney Invite.

Elizabeth Wemhoff took home the lone gold medal while Liam Blaser claimed a silver and a bronze in the throwing events.

In total, Columbus High collected 22 medals as the boys and girls teams placed fifth. Lincoln Southwest won the girls title at 177.25 points as Columbus scored 30 points.

"This is not as good as we were hoping for, but we did switch up some events for some girls to see what some events may look like in the future," Discoverer girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said.

The Discoverer boys posted 49 points with Omaha Creighton Prep taking home the team title at 142 points.

For the third time in four meets this season, Wemhoff crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash ahead of the rest of the field. The sophomore posted a personal record time of 25.42 seconds, winning by 0.15 seconds over Southwest's Nonic Oelling.

Blaser finished Thursday at the shot put runner-up with a throw of 51 feet, 8.5 inches. In the discus, the senior posted a personal record mark of 154-2.

Lincoln East's Sam Cappos, an Arizona State commit, won both events with a shot put mark of 61-2.5 and a discus toss of 187-6.

"Liam Blaser continued his top performances. He threw in 50s again, which has been his consistency all season," Discoverer boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "Liam had a great day. He has been a leader we have been able to count on each week to perform well and earn some team points."

After missing last week's home meet, Paighton Erb took home a silver medal in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet. She finished 2 inches back of Southwest's Tatum Terwilliger.

The boys 1600 and 3200 relays placed second and third, respectively. Heath Dahlke, Alex Ienn, Laitenn Braithwait and Adoriyan Daniels completed the 1600 in 3 mintues, 31.04 seconds. Creighton Prep finished first with a time of 3:29.88.

"Our 1600 also had a good day. We were leading after three legs, but Prep's fourth leg had just a little but more than ours," Bethune said. "Great race and I loved how the boys fought the whole way. The 1600 is one of our top events this year and we are looking for that right combination each week for the end of the season."

Isaiah Eilers, Noah Lawrence, Daniel Rodriguez and Conrad Renteria made up the 3200 relay team with a bronze medal time of 8:49.49. Along with the relay bronze, Lawrence finished the one mile in fourth place with a time of 4:48.55.

Eric Slusarski also earned a fourth-place medal recording a pole vault of 10-6. Adrian Bice joined him on the medal stand with a sixth-place mark of 10-0.

The girls had two relays finish in fourth in the 400 and 3200. Madison French, Wemhoff, Lauren Vasicek and Hannah Dahlke recorded a 400 time of 52.04. The 3200 team of Addi Johnson, Hannah and Hailey Kropatsch and Citlaly Ramirez clocked in at 10:57.97.

"We put together the returning state qualifying 3200 team, but unfortunately we are not where we were last year," Kreikemeier said. "We used this meet as a workout meet more for Addi Johnson to see what events will be best for her with only three regular meets left before conference and districts."

On the track, Byron Arevalo and Alex Ienn placed fifth in their respective events. Arevalo finished in fifth in the 200 with a time of 22.69 seconds. Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly broke the state record in the race with a mark of 20.92 seconds.

Ienn medaled in the 800 with a time of 2:04.86. Heath joined the senior on the medal stand finishing behind him in sixth at 2:06.94.

The girls 1600 relay of Ramirez, Hailey, Bella Larsen and Gracie Wilcox placed fifth with a time of 4:56.35.

In the field, Israel Daniels and Dylan Crumley reached the medal stand in the long Jump. Israel placed fifth with a mark of 20-10.75 and Crumley was sixth at 20-7.5. Cooper Buxton joined Blaser with a discus medal, recording the fifth-longest toss at 137-11.

Adoriyan secured a medal in the 400, placing sixth with a time of 53.42 seconds. Jaden McFarland medaled in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.71 seconds, the sixth-fastest time in the finals.

"Overall we had some success. Maybe not as much as last week, but success is success no matter the quantity. We brought home some hardware and PRs and that is good for this meet," Bethune said. "We will now shift our focus to the Fremont Invite next Friday. This has always been a good invite for us and we will see some teams we haven't seen yet this season."

Mallory Brittenham and Ruby Shea collected sixth-place medals in the pole vault and triple jump, respectively. Brittenham vaulted to a season-best height of 9 feet and Shea earned her second straight medal with a mark 32-8.

The Discoverers' next competition is Friday at the Fremont Invite.