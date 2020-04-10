With no season in sight, Prorok turns attention to earning a shot in college

It was a minor surprise to Lakeview's Kienan Prorok when he found himself on the runway at Burke Stadium a year ago.
The junior had a strong, ever-improving season, trained for the state meet, but knew perhaps he was relying on hope in 2019, shooting for a more legitimate chance in 2020.
Yet, there he was on the northeast end of the track Saturday morning in the field of 24 Class B long jump qualifiers.
His best mark wasn't his best of the year, but taken as a learning experience, Prorok now knew the sights and sounds, smells and feel, emotions and pressure of Nebraska's biggest stage in track and field.
'See you next year Burke,' he undoubtedly thought. 'I'm coming for the medal stand.'
There will be no Cinderella end to Prorok's Lakeview career. The COVID-19 epidemic pushed his hopes for a spring season back twice before an eventual cancellation last week.
And while Prorok is among a countless number of seniors sharing a similar stark reality, he's in an even more exclusive club when it comes to his future potential.
All he can do now is keep working and hoping, not for Burke Stadium, but another runway, another track somewhere, someday where the hard work that distinguished him to new head coach T.J. Nielsen will catch on with another coach looking to add to his or her program.
"When I took over the program this year, it didn't take me long to spot a great talent like Kienan. He can run and jump like a deer," Nielsen said. "With him being a returning state qualifier, we were so excited for his upcoming season.
..."I hurt for Kienan and all the seniors that couldn't experience their spring sports. At the end of the day, Kienan is an outstanding athlete and just an awesome kid."
Jumping at state a year ago not only proved to Prorok that he had what it takes to compete with the best, it convinced him he wasn't far away from the podium. Work began almost immediately over the summertime. Prorok redoubled his efforts thanks to a training program put together by Nielsen that brought elements of the weight room and track together.
Football and basketball kept him busy once the school year resumed, but he'd occasionally find his way to the track for a short training session in preparation for the spring.
Based on what he was seeing from younger teammates, excitement was growing not only for Prorok but the Vikings in general.
Lakeview failed to have even one state qualifier in 2018. In Prorok's junior year, he was one of three Viking boys in Omaha that qualified in four events.
He came into his senior year the only remaining state qualifier but leading a group deeper and with the chances of scoring in a wider variety of events. There were expected fresh faces among upper and underclassmen that had Prorok believing he'd close his career not only with individual success, but perhaps some surprising accomplishments as a team as well.
"From last June until this March, he’s been working his tail off in the weight room. He’s been really committed to the sprint workouts and the speed workouts this preseasons. Just to start the year, he was looking great. It showed," Nielsen said. "He came into the season with a lot of confidence. He was motivated. You could tell, he had that look in his eye that he had some goals.
But then the writing was on the wall. One suspension then another made cancellation a somewhat foregone conclusion.
"I was really upset. I knew I had put in a ton of work to get better, to get back at state and place. That was my goal. I was hoping for more at every meet, also," Prorok said. "I knew (the training) was helping us out. There were a lot of people who were progressing throughout the summer and the school year. Me and a lot of the other kids were going to do a lot of good things this year."
Prorok had a top long jump of 19 feet, 11 and 1/2 inches at the Knights of Columbus meet in early April last year before falling a few feet back his next time out. He then steadily improved with a top jump of 19-4 and 1/2 at the Central Conference Meet. He also finished with a gold medal in the event at a triangular the meet prior.
He came back out at the district meet and went 19-11 before a top distance of 19-2 and 3/4 at state.
"I didn’t think I’d have a chance in long jump, but I got better and better throughout the season," Prorok said. "My coaches told me that I could do great things in that event, and I found a way to state."
But thanks to the offseason training, Nielsen said Prorok had already reached 21 feet and over a handful of times in training. The final medal medal position in Class B at state last year was 21-3.
Combine that with what Prorok was seeing around him, and early March was full of promise.
Though he was going to step away from the triple jump due to the wear and tear on his ankles, Prorok knew there was more out there in the long jump and had focused on a breakthrough in sprinting events.
Lakeview had the personnel to perhaps challenge for regular team scoring in sprints as well as the 400 and 800 relays, and, potentially, build toward a relay state qualifier.
"We had young guys that were working really hard. They’ve excelled in other sports throughout the whole year," he said. "I knew they were going to do well in track, also."
Putting an end to the season not only took the team camaraderie away, it's put Prorok's hopes for earning a spot on a college team somewhat in jeopardy.
He had already been contacted by a handful of schools interested to see what he could accomplish his senior season. But at the moment, the best he has to point to is a 19-11 and 1/2 best jump and 22nd-place finish in his only trip to state.
"I don’t think we’ll have trouble finding a home for him" Nielsen said. "He made up his mind over the past few months that’s something he wanted to pursue. With his demeanor and his makeup, I think he could run multiple events in college. I don’t think it will be a problem finding a place for him."
Though training hasn't been officially held for about a month, Prorok has stuck with daily workouts not just to maintain his shape but continue the routine he would have undertaken during a normal season.
It's all he can do to keep his mind off his bad luck, but also a necessary step to prove to potential coaches he can rise above a bad break and look forward.
"It’s really hard when you’re not competing and you can’t show coaches what you can do. I was really hoping we’d have a season so I can show coaches what I’m able to do," he said. "(It's tough) not just for me but for all the other kids on the team. They put in a lot of hard work, too. They were going to do great things this year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
