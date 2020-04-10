With no season in sight, Prorok turns attention to earning a shot in college

"From last June until this March, he’s been working his tail off in the weight room. He’s been really committed to the sprint workouts and the speed workouts this preseasons. Just to start the year, he was looking great. It showed," Nielsen said. "He came into the season with a lot of confidence. He was motivated. You could tell, he had that look in his eye that he had some goals.

But then the writing was on the wall. One suspension then another made cancellation a somewhat foregone conclusion.

"I was really upset. I knew I had put in a ton of work to get better, to get back at state and place. That was my goal. I was hoping for more at every meet, also," Prorok said. "I knew (the training) was helping us out. There were a lot of people who were progressing throughout the summer and the school year. Me and a lot of the other kids were going to do a lot of good things this year."

Prorok had a top long jump of 19 feet, 11 and 1/2 inches at the Knights of Columbus meet in early April last year before falling a few feet back his next time out. He then steadily improved with a top jump of 19-4 and 1/2 at the Central Conference Meet. He also finished with a gold medal in the event at a triangular the meet prior.

He came back out at the district meet and went 19-11 before a top distance of 19-2 and 3/4 at state.