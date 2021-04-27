 Skip to main content
Tuesday Sports on Deck
Tuesday Sports on Deck

Baseball

Columbus High vs. Southeast 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Scotus Invite – Elks (Lakeview, Schuyler, Aquinas, SRC, Boone Central) 9 a.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Madison 1:30 p.m.

Cross County at Red Cloud 9:30 a.m.

Soccer

Columbus High boys vs. Kearney 5 p.m.

Lakeview vs. Seward 5 p.m.

Scotus at Hastings 5 p.m.

Track

Lakeview Invite (Scotus, Aquinas, Schuyler) 2 p.m.

SRC Invite (David City, East Butler, Cross County, High Plains, Osceola) 10 a.m.

Howells-Dodge at Wisner-Pilger 4 p.m.

St. Francis Invite (Clarkson/Leigh, HLHF) 11 a.m.

Boone Central at Pierce 3 p.m.

