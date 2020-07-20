You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday Sports on Deck
Tuesday Sports on Deck

Eric Mustard

Eric Mustard lines up a pitch for a hit on Friday in West Point. Mustard was 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI in a 6-3 road victory.

 Nate Tenopir

TUESDAY

Cornerstone Seniors vs. Kearney Runza

5 p.m. (9 Innings) Pawnee Park

CUFCU Junior Blues at Kearney

5 & 7:30 p.m. Memorial Field

Twin River Juniors/Seniors vs. BDS

5 & 7:30 p.m. Silver Creek

WEDNESDAY

Bank of the Valley vs. Hooper-Scribner

7 p.m. Pawnee Park

THURSDAY

Cornerstone Seniors at Norfolk

5 & 7:30 p.m. Memorial Park

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Norfolk

5 & 7:30 p.m. Pawnee Park

Albion Juniors/Seniors at Central City

5:30 & 8 p.m. Kernel Field

Dirt track racing - US 30 Speedway

8 p.m.

FRIDAY

OWA Junior Reds @ Tekamah-Herman

5:30 p.m. Tekamah Ballfield

Bank of the Valley @ Tekamah-Herman

8 p.m. Tekamah Ballfield

SATURDAY

Bank of the Valley vs. O'Neill

3:30 & 6 p.m. Pawnee Park

SOS Seniors @ DCB

11 a.m

SUNDAY

Cornerstone Seniors at Bennington

1 p.m. Pruess Field

