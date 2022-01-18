Tuesday Sports On Deck

Bowling
HLHF at Dodge 4 pm
Columbus at Waverly 2 pm
Basketball
Lakeview at Milford 6/7:45 pm
Scotus vs. North Bend 6/7:30 pm
Cross County vs. Dorchester 6/7:30 pm
High Plains vs. Heartland 6/7:30 pm
HLHF at Howells-Dodge 6/7:30 pm
Twin River at Wisner-Pilger 6/7:30 pm
Swimming
Columbus vs. Beatrice 4:30 pm
Wrestling
Lakeview Boys/Girls vs. Northwest 6:30 pm
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today