Tuesday Sports On Deck

Bowling

HLHF at Dodge 4 pm

Columbus at Waverly 2 pm

Basketball

Lakeview at Milford 6/7:45 pm

Scotus vs. North Bend 6/7:30 pm

Cross County vs. Dorchester 6/7:30 pm

High Plains vs. Heartland 6/7:30 pm

HLHF at Howells-Dodge 6/7:30 pm

Twin River at Wisner-Pilger 6/7:30 pm

Swimming

Columbus vs. Beatrice 4:30 pm

Wrestling

Lakeview Boys/Girls vs. Northwest 6:30 pm

