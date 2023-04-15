Twin River baseball, in its first week as a Lincoln Journal Star ranked team in Class C, picked up its fourth win in the last five games with a 9-2 win over Fairbury.

Titans starter Caden Jenkinson tossed a complete game, allowing just two runs, one earned, on five hits and nine strikeouts.

Twin River's top of the order led the offense with Kadin Buhl, Jenkinson and Korbe Urkoski combining for six RBIs and five runs scored.

After the Jeffs scored a run in the top of the first, Jenkinson tied the game on a ground out. Urkoski stepped up to bat and launched his first home run of the season to propel the Titans into the lead.

Buhl and Jenkinson drove in runs on back-to-back ground outs in the second, extending the lead to 4-1. In the fourth, following a leadoff single from Garrett Alexander, Domonic Dohmen sent a 1-2 pitch over the center field wall for a two-run shot and a 6-1 lead.

Urkoski doubled home two runs in the sixth eventually coming around to score on an error for the final three runs of the game.

On Tuesday, Twin River nearly completed the comeback against St. Paul/Palmer. After falling behind 4-2 and 6-3, the Titans trimmed the deficit to one run in the seventh following an RBI single from Paydon Rinkol.

Brayden Santos singled Rinkol over to third base with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game 6-5.

Rinkol hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Urkoski laced two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Buhl finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one run.

Urkoski allowed six unearned runs in a six-inning complete game, striking out four hitters. Twin River committed five errors in the defeat.

Last Saturday, the Titans swept a doubleheader against Class A Omaha Bryan combining to outscore the Bears 28-2.

They defeated Bryan 13-1 in game one thanks to a 10-run third in which 14 Titans came up to bat.

Connor Schnell walked in a run with Alexander doubling home two runs to make it 5-0. Kolton Neujahr broke the game open with a three-run home run, his first of the season.

Buhl scored on an error two batters later with Rinkol lining a two-run double to left field to make it 11-0.

Twin River finished the game hitting 10-for-23 with five doubles and one home run. Neujahr led the team with three RBIs and three runs scored. Rinkol and Alexander finished with two RBIs each.

On the mound, Schnell pitched 4 and 1/3 innings allowing one run on one hit, four walks and two strikeouts.

In game two, the Titans defeated Bryan 15-1. The top five hitters in Twin River's lineup each recorded two hits and drove in at least two runs.

Schnell hit 2-for-2 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Buhl was 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs. Jenkinson, Urkoski and Rinkol each batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Urkoski and Rinkol scored twice.

Jenkinson earned the win by throwing four innings allowing one earned run on four hits and four strikeouts. In 30 and 2/3 innings, Jenkinson sports a 3.20 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks.

The 10th-ranked Titans improved to 8-5. Their next game is Tuesday at Wayne.