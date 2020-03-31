Twin River Golf: Titans dealing with more adversity

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Twin River golf has had anything but a regular season over the past 12 months.
In 2019, the Titans faced significant trouble with the flooding that devastated large areas of the state. The disaster split the team in half, with some of the golfers living south of the river, unable to join their teammate for training on the north side.
Add in injuries and the Titans never quite got on track. A year later, the COVID-19 pandemic has suspended the season and put playing golf at all in doubt.
"We have high hopes for this season and hope the season does take place," coach Fehringer said. "We want to challenge for team and individual spots at the state meet and are looking forward to getting things started.
"We do understand the importance of everyone’s health during this challenging time, but are prepared and ready if the season were to resume."
Historically, Twin River has mostly struggled to break through on the state tournament stage.
The Titans haven't sent anyone to the state championship since when Tyler Taylor made the trip in 2014. Since the school district became Twin River in 2006, the Titans have sent just one full team and, figuring in Taylor, have sent five individuals.
Brandon Sutton was a double qualifier in 2012 and 2013, the team of Evan Fowler, Greg Connely, Dylan Sock, Mark Peterson and Curtis Wyman went in 2009, Fowler went as an individual in 2010, Derrick Cedar was a three-time state golfer between 2003-2005 and Trey Strong joined him in 2003.
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar has the best-ever performance in school history, taking 10th in 2005.
Yet, while success has been few and far between, and last year had its own unique obstacles, Twin River was fourth at the district meet in 2019, one spot away from the state tournament. Three Titan golfers were in the top 20.
Twin River returns all three of those golfers and hopes to make a run to the state tournament.
A year ago, in addition to the flood, Trey Fehringer had double knee surgery and wasn't cleared to use long irons or woods until just before the district meet. Nolan Ramaekers cut his hand on the day of the first meet and wasn't allowed to compete until right before districts.
Fehringer has since graduated, Ramaekers is back and is one of two golfers who have high goals. along with Landon Cuba. Both have significant varsity experience and hope this is the year they go past districts.
Juniors Tyson Taylor, Keaton Zarek and Coltin Konwinski have the potential to round out the lineup.
"Landon and Nolan are our returning seniors and have individual goals of making it to state, that they hope to fulfill," Fehringer said. "They’ve been on varsity forever and are ready to lead this team."
Cuba, Ramaekers and the rest of the roster will have a difficult path to success, if and when the season happens. The Titan's assigned district includes three state qualifying teams from a year ago and Columbus Scotus, which moved down from Class B a year ago.
"I sure hope our seniors get the opportunity to finish their careers the way they envisioned when the season began. Two years in a row of challenges will hopefully make us more resilient and ready for what lies ahead."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!