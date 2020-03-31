Twin River Golf: Titans dealing with more adversity

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.

Twin River golf has had anything but a regular season over the past 12 months.

In 2019, the Titans faced significant trouble with the flooding that devastated large areas of the state. The disaster split the team in half, with some of the golfers living south of the river, unable to join their teammate for training on the north side.

Add in injuries and the Titans never quite got on track. A year later, the COVID-19 pandemic has suspended the season and put playing golf at all in doubt.

"We have high hopes for this season and hope the season does take place," coach Fehringer said. "We want to challenge for team and individual spots at the state meet and are looking forward to getting things started.