Twin River golf wins Fullerton Invite, Wyatt Urban and Andrew Dubas win gold

  • Updated
  • 0
Twin River Titans

Twin River golf won Wednesday's Fullerton two-man best ball Invite at Pawnee Hills Golf Course. Clay Brandenburger, Jed Jones, Aiden Cuba and Braden Ternus combined to shoot a 92.

Brandenburger/Jones and Cuba/Ternus each shot a 46 for fourth and fifth-place, respectively. Brandenburger and Cuba each shot 50. Ternus posted a 52 and Jones ended the nine holes with a 53.

Cross County/Osceola's pair of Wyatt Urban and Andrew Dubas won the individual title with a 42. Dubas scored a 47 and Urban finished the round with a 48.

CCO placed third in the team standings with a 94 as Hayden Allen and Haiden Hild scored a 52. Allen led the pair with a 53 and Hild posted a 57.

Twin River's Ty Vanek and Brayden Rinkol scored a 58 for 15th overall. Vanek posted a 62 and Rinkol ended with 66.

CCO's Tatum Baker and Ashton Seim finished one stroke behind Allen/Hild with a 53. Seim scored a 58 and Baker completed the round with a 61.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

FULLERTON INVITE (TWIN RIVER AND OSCEOLA)

FULLERTON -- 

Fullerton Invitational

April 12 at Pawnee Hills Golf Course

Team Standings

  • 1. Twin River 92, 2. Burwell 92, 3. Cross County/Osceola 94, 4. Shelby-Rising City 102, 5. Fullerton 106, 6. Schuyler 107.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Wyatt Urban and Andrew Dubas (CCO) 42
  • 2. Gus Elliot and Titus Gideon (Burwell) 45
  • 3. Grant Brigham and Trevor Micek (SRC) 45
  • 4. Clay Brandenburger and Jed Jones (Twin River) 46
  • 5. Aiden Cuba and Braden Ternus (Twin River) 46
  • 6. Dillon Critel and Dylan Larson (Burwell) 47
  • 7. Jerrod Lane and Cade Russell (Fullerton) 48
  • 8. Hayden Allen and Haiden Hild (CCO) 52
  • 9. Tatum Baker and Ashton Seim (CCO) 53
  • 10. Aiden Kronberg and Caden Shonka (Schuyler) 53
  • 15. Ty Vanek and Brayden Rinkol (Twin River) 58
