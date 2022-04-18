Twin River golf wins Fullerton Invite, Wyatt Urban and Andrew Dubas win gold

Twin River golf won Wednesday's Fullerton two-man best ball Invite at Pawnee Hills Golf Course. Clay Brandenburger, Jed Jones, Aiden Cuba and Braden Ternus combined to shoot a 92.

Brandenburger/Jones and Cuba/Ternus each shot a 46 for fourth and fifth-place, respectively. Brandenburger and Cuba each shot 50. Ternus posted a 52 and Jones ended the nine holes with a 53.

Cross County/Osceola's pair of Wyatt Urban and Andrew Dubas won the individual title with a 42. Dubas scored a 47 and Urban finished the round with a 48.

CCO placed third in the team standings with a 94 as Hayden Allen and Haiden Hild scored a 52. Allen led the pair with a 53 and Hild posted a 57.

Twin River's Ty Vanek and Brayden Rinkol scored a 58 for 15th overall. Vanek posted a 62 and Rinkol ended with 66.

CCO's Tatum Baker and Ashton Seim finished one stroke behind Allen/Hild with a 53. Seim scored a 58 and Baker completed the round with a 61.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

