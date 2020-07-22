Twin River juniors hold off BDS, seniors struggle to score

"It was a night where BDS bats were hot from start to finish and we really struggled to fight that adversity," head coach Chad Lemburg said. "We had a few of our key players missing from our lineup and had to pull up a few of our younger players to help us fill a lineup."

Stoner's performance even impressed Lemburg.

The Titans won't have to wait long to get revenge with a game against BDS on the schedule for Saturday.

"I thought Stoner was hitting his spots and threw hard and it was causing some fits for our guys," he said. "All in all it wasn’t a good night for my boys and they have to forget about it because we see BDS Saturday in the DCB tournament."

Twin River's first run came after Noah Jones singled to advance Kyle Sterup to third who scored on a passed ball in the next at bat.

Jones scored later in the inning on an error.

The Titans' final run came in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Korbe Urkoski scoring Tony Jareckie.

Twin River Jrs 14, BDS 13

It took two extra innings, but Twin River outlasted in a game that featured 18 hits and 10 errors.