Twin River juniors hold off BDS, seniors struggle to score

Twin River junior and senior American Legion baseball teams faced off against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Tuesday at home and both games turned into high-scoring affairs.
The juniors matched the offensive output, winning 14-13 in extra innings. But, the seniors couldn't match pace, losing 16-3.
The seniors drop to 4-3 with the loss, while the juniors won their second game straight to improve to 2-3.
BDS Srs. 16, Twin River 3
BDS starting pitcher Jake Stoner gave the Titans fits all night going 3 and 2/3 innings allowing three runs, one of which was earned on two hits while striking out nine batters.
BDS scored three in the third, two in the second, nine in the third and two in the fourth. The Titans scored two in the second and one in the fourth.
Wes Graham started the game for Twin River. He lasted 1 and 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out four. Noah Jones and Kyle Sterup entered the game as relief, throwing 3 and 1/3 innings and 2/3 of an inning, respectively.
Jones and Graham each managed one hit to lead the Titans.
Twin River also stole five bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Graham led the way with two.
"It was a night where BDS bats were hot from start to finish and we really struggled to fight that adversity," head coach Chad Lemburg said. "We had a few of our key players missing from our lineup and had to pull up a few of our younger players to help us fill a lineup."
Stoner's performance even impressed Lemburg.
The Titans won't have to wait long to get revenge with a game against BDS on the schedule for Saturday.
"I thought Stoner was hitting his spots and threw hard and it was causing some fits for our guys," he said. "All in all it wasn’t a good night for my boys and they have to forget about it because we see BDS Saturday in the DCB tournament."
Twin River's first run came after Noah Jones singled to advance Kyle Sterup to third who scored on a passed ball in the next at bat.
Jones scored later in the inning on an error.
The Titans' final run came in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Korbe Urkoski scoring Tony Jareckie.
Twin River Jrs 14, BDS 13
It took two extra innings, but Twin River outlasted in a game that featured 18 hits and 10 errors.
Twin River got out to an early lead after scoring five runs in the third inning to take a 7-1 lead, but BDS slowly battled back by scoring two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the seventh to the tie the game up.
Twin River looked to be in trouble when BDS scored five in the eighth but matched the away team to force a ninth inning.
Beau Zoucha led Twin River offensively with three hits including a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Urkoski, Mason Viergutz, Rocco Gehring and FLetcher Dubas all generated two hits and Viergutz led with three RBIs.
The Titans also used eight different pitchers - Mason Tenski, Urkoski, Viergutz, Caden Jenkinson, Kaleb Morton, Zoucha, Nehemiah Peters and Ty Vanek all shared time on the mound.
As a unit, they allowed 13 runs, 11 of which were earned on three hits striking out nine batters and walking 14.
The winning run came after Viergutz advance to first on a walk to lead off the ninth, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!