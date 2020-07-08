Twin River seniors blanked by DCB

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Twin River American Legion baseball Seniors struggled throughout Tuesday night's road game against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB), managed just one hit and took an 11-0 rain-shortened loss.

DCB, last year's Class C state champions, led 2-0 after three innings then exploded for nine in the fourth. Twin River had two down and one on in the top of the fifth when rain moved in and the game was called.

"I didn’t think the energy from the boys was there last night," head coach Chad Lemburg said. "The offense just never got going, and the defense was not sharp last night, and when those two mix your not going to win many games."

Wes Graham took to the mound for the Titans. Though he allowed two second-inning runs, Graham went three frames with two hits, three walks and two strikeouts. He set DCB down in order in the first, gave up two runs on a leadoff walk, one-out walk, error and two singles but limited the damage on a tapper back to the mound with the bags full and two down.

Noah Jones recorded the lone hit for Twin River on a single to center field in the fifth.