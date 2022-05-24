Twin River Track: Strain goes out in style

OMAHA - Jackson Strain missed out on the state wrestling tournament in February. It's probably the biggest regret he'll retain from his varsity days at Twin River.

He came one match short this year, losing in overtime of the semifinals then again in the consolation semifinals, otherwise known as the heartbreak round, 7-2 in Madison. Despite winning over 100 matches in his career, and more than 26 in three out four seasons, he never made it to Omaha.

Except he did for track last week and made the most of his final two days as a Titan.

"My goal at the start of the year was to go to state in three sports. I was close. Triple overtime and then the heartbreak, to miss out on that, I think it kind of lit a fire under me," Strain said Friday in Omaha. "I just hope that I was a good example of what working hard is."

Strain was in Omaha last year, 10th in the 3200 meters about 16 seconds behind medal position. He was 13th in the fall at state cross country in Kearney and won a medal then put together a 28-14 wrestling season that wasn't quite good enough.

Naturally, the motivation carried over. But if Strain was going to end his track season the way he wanted to, it was up to him. The Titans small roster was absent any other distance runners and light on seniors.

Without competition in training, coaches pushed Strain along by yelling out his split times. As he gained a greater sense of his speed mentally rather than relying on teammates alongside him, he consistently kept dropping time.

Once Strain was recovered from wrestling and ran his first competition at his home meet on April 21, he won both the 1600 and 3200. That was followed by third, third and first in the 1600 and fourth, fourth and first in the 3200.

Friday he ran a PR 10 minutes, 16.17 seconds for seventh in the two mile then came back for another PR of 4:38.69 Saturday in the 1600 and was fifth.

"It means a lot. We graduated a lot of seniors, and it was kind of hard not having guys around me that shared a common goal. It was a lot learning how to motivate myself and telling myself I've got to work hard," Strain said on Friday. "I didn't have anybody pushing me. I think I just grew a lot this season, having to go through that in practice every day."

Strain was one of three Titans in Omaha. Junior Spencer Ramaekers made the final in the long jump and went over 20 feet on his second attempt of the preliminary round. His best of his final three was 19 feet, 11.50 inches. The 20-1 he posted in prelims stood up as eighth-best and gave him the final medal.

Senior Kadren Miller qualified in the triple jump in Saturday's field events and had a top mark of 41-5.5. That was good for 14th and about a foot and five inches behind medal position.

Beau Lee of Nebraska City Lourdes won the triple jump gold at 45-1 and took long jump gold at 22-2.75.

Miller was also at state last year in the 100. Twin River earned a medal when Tony Jarecki was fourth in the 200. The boys last won multiple medals in 2019 when Mason Prososki was the 300 hurdles runner-up and 110 hurdle bronze-medalist.

"Everybody knows Twin River is going through a few down years athleticwise," Strain said. "So to be able to come here and show out means a lot."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

