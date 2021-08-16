Two medal in Columbus Days FlowRider event

Surfing isn't exactly a regular pastime around Columbus. But that changes at least once every year when competitors come together for the annual FlowRider contest during Columbus Days at Pawnee Plunge.

This year, Taylor Cooney and Kolton Urkoski caught some waves and went head-to-head on Friday night.

The two friends competed against each other during three rounds of surfing in front of a panel of judges.

Cooney and Urkoski alternated one-minute sessions. They were allowed to do as many tricks as they can during each round. They were judged on execution and level of difficulty.

Cooney spent the first round just surfing on the board while Urkoski went straight to body boarding.

"Honestly, I've only surfed a couple times so I thought I would try it once and just do body boarding a couple times," Cooney said.

"I'm not really a big surfer," Urkoski said. "I can (surf), just not very well so I just stuck with body board."

The two completed a handful of front flips and retrieved the board on their stomachs after it slid back up to them at the top of the FlowRider.

After the counting up the three round scores, Cooney was declared the winner.