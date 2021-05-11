Two Vikes medal at Central

Two Vikings shot their way into the medals and Lakeview golf was eighth of out 10 on Friday at Elks Country Club in the Central Conference Championship.

Max Fremarek carded an 86 and finished in ninth to lead the Vikings while Kurt Schneider was three shots back of his teammate and was 14th in the standings. Overall, Lakeview put together a team total of 380 and was in a logjam of programs in the middle of the scoring.

York won the tournament by 17 shots over Grand Island Northwest 327-344. Hastings Adams Central was fifth at 372, Schuyler put together a 375 and Holdrege was one shot better than Lakeview at 379.

The tournament completed back-to-back tournaments. Lakeview shot 366 at Wayne the day before and was eighth out of 15 teams.

"It's a score that has to come down drastically for us to play there in the state tournament," coach Sandy Harrison said. "We're definitely working and hoping for a shot at participating back at Elks in a few weeks. We need to reach deep down into our abundant skills and lower our team totals."

Lakeview scores at Central following Fremarek and Schneider included Mason Hinze shooting 100, Logan Jaixen carding 105 and Daniel Carnes putting together a 109.