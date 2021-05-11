Two Vikes medal at Central

Two Vikings shot their way into the medals and Lakeview golf was eighth of out 10 on Friday at Elks Country Club in the Central Conference Championship.
Max Fremarek carded an 86 and finished in ninth to lead the Vikings while Kurt Schneider was three shots back of his teammate and was 14th in the standings. Overall, Lakeview put together a team total of 380 and was in a logjam of programs in the middle of the scoring.
York won the tournament by 17 shots over Grand Island Northwest 327-344. Hastings Adams Central was fifth at 372, Schuyler put together a 375 and Holdrege was one shot better than Lakeview at 379.
The tournament completed back-to-back tournaments. Lakeview shot 366 at Wayne the day before and was eighth out of 15 teams.
"It's a score that has to come down drastically for us to play there in the state tournament," coach Sandy Harrison said. "We're definitely working and hoping for a shot at participating back at Elks in a few weeks. We need to reach deep down into our abundant skills and lower our team totals."
Lakeview scores at Central following Fremarek and Schneider included Mason Hinze shooting 100, Logan Jaixen carding 105 and Daniel Carnes putting together a 109.
Fremarek had a consistent round of 43 on the front nine and 43 on the back while scoring seven pars, eight bogeys and three double bogeys. Schneider shot a 44 and a 45 with a round consisting of four pars, 11 bogeys and three doubles.
At Wayne, Fremarek led the Vikings and tied for runner-up on a round of 4-over 76, Schneider tied for 16th with a round of 13-over 85, Hinze shot 99 and tied for 54th, Jaixen carded 106 and tied for 64th and Carnes was 73rd with a total of 112.
Scotus Central Catholic won the event with a team total of 324 and was 16 shots ahead of Aquinas Catholic. Oakland-Craig's Gunnar Ray took the gold medal when he shot 3-over 75.
"This tournament was very productive for two reasons. We will play our district tournament there on May 17, and we got to see scores for five other district teams," Harrison said. "We will work this week on trying to lower those scores."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.