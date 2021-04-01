Two Vikes win double gold at Puetz Memorial

Halvorsen was a contributor in the 800, 1600 and high jump. He cleared feet, 6 inches in the high jump and was fourth, then took silver in the 800 and 1600. Halvorsen ran 2:11.36 in the 800 while his 1600 mile mark was 5:00.33.

"Placing multiple athletes in events is important for us. That should help our depth. We also had athletes that faced some adversity and will be able to grow from that moving forward," Nielsen said. "I think both our boys and girls teams are in a good place to start the year."

Other near winners included Molly Frenzen taking second in the 100 hurdles, Adam Van Cleave taking runner-up in the 100 and 200, Eli Osten second in the discus and Brock Mahoney second in the pole vault. The girls 400 relay of Molly and Haley Frenzen, Blake Barcel and Stock was second. Haley Frenzen, Stock, Barcel and Josie Bentz were second in the 1600 relay.

Khyler Shortridge, Simon Janssen, Ternus and Van Cleave were runners-up for the boys in the 1600 relay.

Grace Hatcher hit a personal best in the high jump and was third, Molly Frenzen was third in the 300 hurdles, Blake Barcel was sixth in the high jump and Cherish Moore took sixth in the 3200. The girls sprint medley was fifth.