Two Vikes win double gold at Puetz Memorial

Two Lakeview athletes won gold medals and the Vikings produced 30 medals overall on Tuesday at Pawnee Park in the first-ever Puetz Memorial Invite hosted by Scotus Central Catholic.
Macy Stock swept the 100 and 200-meter dashes as the champion while Landon Ternus was a two-time gold medalist in both the shot put and the discus and won a third medal by taking fifth in the 400. Turner Halvorsen didn't finish first in any of his events but came away with three total medals.
A team trophy wasn't awarded, but according to the points totaled by the scoring system, the Lakeview boys were third with 113.5 points while the girls were tied for fifth at 59.5.
"I was really pleased with our effort as a team today," coach TJ Nielsen said. "We competed with real toughness against some quality teams. We had kids step up with some nice performances that hadn't been seen before."
Stock took the top spot in a 100-meter dash that included 18 other entries. She ran 13.36 seconds and edged out Ashlynn Garcia of South Sioux City by .20 for the win. Stock crossed the line at 27.95 in 200 and was almost a second ahead of the runner-up.
Ternus was the clear winner in both of his field events. The junior had a best mark of 47 feet, 3 inches in shot put and was more than three feet ahead of second place. In the discus he landed a throw at 129 feet, 8 inches - 13 feet ahead of teammate Eli Osten in second.
Halvorsen was a contributor in the 800, 1600 and high jump. He cleared feet, 6 inches in the high jump and was fourth, then took silver in the 800 and 1600. Halvorsen ran 2:11.36 in the 800 while his 1600 mile mark was 5:00.33.
"Placing multiple athletes in events is important for us. That should help our depth. We also had athletes that faced some adversity and will be able to grow from that moving forward," Nielsen said. "I think both our boys and girls teams are in a good place to start the year."
Other near winners included Molly Frenzen taking second in the 100 hurdles, Adam Van Cleave taking runner-up in the 100 and 200, Eli Osten second in the discus and Brock Mahoney second in the pole vault. The girls 400 relay of Molly and Haley Frenzen, Blake Barcel and Stock was second. Haley Frenzen, Stock, Barcel and Josie Bentz were second in the 1600 relay.
Khyler Shortridge, Simon Janssen, Ternus and Van Cleave were runners-up for the boys in the 1600 relay.
Grace Hatcher hit a personal best in the high jump and was third, Molly Frenzen was third in the 300 hurdles, Blake Barcel was sixth in the high jump and Cherish Moore took sixth in the 3200. The girls sprint medley was fifth.
Austen Smith made a third-place toss in the shot put, Ashton Stubbert was third in the discus - giving Lakeview the top three spots in the event - Janssen was fourth in the 400 with a personal best time, Shortridge was fourth in the 200, Kolby Blaser took sixth in both the high jump and 800 and Cooper Tessendorf was sixth in both the long jump and triple jump.
The boys sprint medley added another medal in sixth place.
Lakeview is in Wayne on Tuesday.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.