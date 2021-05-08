Unlikely group ends tournament drought for Scotus boys

Saturday was quite the day to be a member of the Miller household.
Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer coach P.J. Miller led the Shamrocks back to the state tournament for the first time in five years. While he was winning his first district title as a Scotus coach, his wife Renee was in Lincoln watching their oldest son, Bradyn, graduate from Nebraska.
She made it back just in time to join P.J. in the SCC cheering section and watch their daughter, Tanley, score the first goal of the game in a 6-0 district win for the Scotus girls.
For a former player who's life has been involved in the game in some way for four decades, there are probably few days in life that compared to Saturday.
That it was all accomplished with a mostly no-name group made it all the sweeter.
Scotus defeated Schuyler 2-0, beat the Warriors for the second straight match and the third time in less than three weeks to end a five year-drought at state. That drought isn't quite the longest in program history since there was no season in 2020. But in terms of time spent waiting, it's as long as the Shamrocks have endured since they first qualified in 1994.
Scotus lost the district title in 2019, and, had there been no pandemic, felt positive about its potential to be in that situation again two years later. But that potential had to do with a young group learning and growing through one season and carrying those lessons forward.
Class was in session early when Scotus started 1-3 then found itself 4-6 just a few weeks later. But whether it was rookies catching up to a steep learning curve, or some other explanation, the Shamrocks are putting it all together at the right time.
"After watching some of these guys play, we thought some of them had some skill, and we had a ton of athletes," Miller said. "They had to be molded, and they bought in."
Scotus led Schuyler 3-0 at halftime in each of the previous two matches. That wouldn't be the case Saturday when the two sides combined for just six first-half shots and only one on goal. The Warriors slightly altered their formation, and both sides had trouble adjusting to a vicious crosswind.
Those elements came into play in the 55th minute when a foul earned Scotus a free kick just a few strides past midfield in the attacking zone. Sophomore Carter Filipi, one of those youngsters who was robbed of finding his bearings last season, sent a hopeful pass into the box that resembled a punter trying to place a kick inside the 5-yard line.
Filipi's coffin corner attempt found the upper corner of the net and snuck over everyone for a 1-0 lead.
Devon Borchers sprung junior Chance Bailey on a breakaway in the 70th minute and he buried it to the back post for a 2-0 lead that sparked a celebration and trophy presentation not long after.
"We all came in this year young, not having a lot of experience and we've shown that we've got something that not a lot of people have," Bailey said. "I knew the start (of the season) was going to be tough, but we've got a lot of athletes. All we've got to do is work hard and things will come."
What's coming is the 17th trip to state in school history. Scotus hadn't been there since the three-peat of 2014-2016.
Miller assisted on the staff of former coach Jon Brezenski the year following three titles in a row when Scotus graduated 10. The Shamrocks were a respectable 11-8 that year.
When Miller took over for good in 2018, Scotus had graduated nine more, and the program was in a similar situation as this season. SCC went 5-12, came back in 2019 with a 13-5 mark and lost to Omaha Roncalli in the district final.
That roster said goodbye to 12 players counting seniors plus juniors that had the season taken away. The only two sophomores left were Ross Thorson and Matt Dolezal.
"I think we've run eight in a row, and I don't plan on it stopping anytime soon," Bailey said. "We're all young, so we're just going to keep going."
Scotus will play Elkhorn Mount Michael on Thursday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The Knights defeated the Shamrocks 3-0 during that 1-4 start and handed Scotus its third loss in a row.
"Anything can happen," Miller said. "It could be lightning in a bottle; catch it on that day and you never know."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.