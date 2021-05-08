Unlikely group ends tournament drought for Scotus boys

Saturday was quite the day to be a member of the Miller household.

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer coach P.J. Miller led the Shamrocks back to the state tournament for the first time in five years. While he was winning his first district title as a Scotus coach, his wife Renee was in Lincoln watching their oldest son, Bradyn, graduate from Nebraska.

She made it back just in time to join P.J. in the SCC cheering section and watch their daughter, Tanley, score the first goal of the game in a 6-0 district win for the Scotus girls.

For a former player who's life has been involved in the game in some way for four decades, there are probably few days in life that compared to Saturday.

That it was all accomplished with a mostly no-name group made it all the sweeter.

Scotus defeated Schuyler 2-0, beat the Warriors for the second straight match and the third time in less than three weeks to end a five year-drought at state. That drought isn't quite the longest in program history since there was no season in 2020. But in terms of time spent waiting, it's as long as the Shamrocks have endured since they first qualified in 1994.