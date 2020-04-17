US 30 drivers still under caution

US 30 Speedway was all ready to start its season with the Nebraska Dirt Crown on March 26. All those plans were put on hold when Governor Ricketts established measures to combat the coronavirus epidemic.
US 30 was supposed to have its third day of racing on Thursday and the opening day of the IMCA racing, but now it looks as if drivers may have to wait a while to get back to competing.
Owner Bobby Lincoln said the track may lose up to three months of its season.
That is almost half of the planned season. US 30's marquee and final event, The Abe Lincoln Memorial, is planned for Sept. 18 and 19.
"The mode right now is anxious," Lincoln said. "They all want to go racing. (The hardest part is) the fact that we can’t even open and we’re just a six-month a year business... Once high school football starts that always kills racing. We’ll still end up on the Abe Lincoln memorial."
US 30 may also have to reschedule some of its special event nights.
Right now, US 30 Speedway has the sprint series of Nebraska scheduled for May 21, Kids Night on May 28, Malvern Bank Super Late Models on July 2, Ladies Night on July 16, Backpack Night on July 30, Sprint Series of Nebraska on Aug. 6 and Championship Night on Sept. 3.
"A lot of those special events, they’re already scheduled for the whole year," Lincoln said. "Every race track across the United States is figuring out what they can do."
Once US 30 Speedway opens again, there is still the question of how the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) will handle its season.
If each track opens on a per-case basis, some drivers will have a head start on the rest of the pack. IMCA is still attempting to figure out exactly how it will handle that obstacle.
"They haven’t said exactly how they’re going to do it yet because no one knows when we’re going to be able to go racing yet," Lincoln said.
However, racers aren't completely idle.
US 30 Speedway has started to hold practice sessions to allow drivers to get the engines roaring.
There are some rules though. No grandstand access or any spectators are allowed.
Only four cars are allowed in one session and must park 100 feet apart.
"A lot of the promoters talked about things we could do because you just don’t want to let the ground sit," Lincoln said. "Interest is high. That’s going really good. We only let four cars in and we make them park 100 feet apart. We keep under the 10 person, and you have to make sure you’re social distancing."
When US 30 is finally allowed to open its doors, fans will notice some new additions.
"We have a lot of new stuff," Lincoln said. "We were doing some new improvements. We’re looking at a new scoreboard and we’re looking at doing some new stuff to interact with the community."
That scoreboard will let fans know how many laps are left and who the top five are at any point.
Lincoln is also hoping to get the speedway more involved in the community. One way it plans on doing that is holding 50/50 raffles to benefit different nonprofit organizations.
US 30 also hopes to get the younger audience involved. Lincoln is hoping to get youth go-kart racing set up.
"One of the things we’re looking into is we want to start little kids go-karts during the intermission; try to get the young ones started," Lincoln said. "We’re not going to charge for kids or nothing and let them win a nice trophy, and what not, and start some go-karts in this area."
All these plans remain on hold as Nebraska waits to reopen and bring life back to normal.
"I’m really hopeful," Lincoln said. "I know the governor said the end of May for sporting events. I hope he holds to that. Hopefully, by then we’re on a big downward spiral of the COVID-19 cases to where we can get the restrictions lifted."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
