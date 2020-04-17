US 30 drivers still under caution

"A lot of the promoters talked about things we could do because you just don’t want to let the ground sit," Lincoln said. "Interest is high. That’s going really good. We only let four cars in and we make them park 100 feet apart. We keep under the 10 person, and you have to make sure you’re social distancing."

When US 30 is finally allowed to open its doors, fans will notice some new additions.

"We have a lot of new stuff," Lincoln said. "We were doing some new improvements. We’re looking at a new scoreboard and we’re looking at doing some new stuff to interact with the community."

That scoreboard will let fans know how many laps are left and who the top five are at any point.

Lincoln is also hoping to get the speedway more involved in the community. One way it plans on doing that is holding 50/50 raffles to benefit different nonprofit organizations.

US 30 also hopes to get the younger audience involved. Lincoln is hoping to get youth go-kart racing set up.