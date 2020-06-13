US 30: First winners crowned

U.S. 30 Speedway opened its gates for the second week on Thursday and once again sold out its tickets hours before the show.
After last week's races were rained out, U.S. 30 ran a double feature night and crowned its first feature winners of the season.
"It was excellent," owner Bobby Lincoln said. "We had over 100 cars again, the track was wide and smooth."
Tickets sold out even earlier than last week.
People lined up at 4:15, and it only took 15 minutes from the time gates opened at 5 p.m. for all 525 tickets to be bought.
"It's really awesome," Lincoln said. "But, at the same time, I hate turning people away, you know. I consider everyone a friend/family. There are people that make long drives to come watch that don't get to come in."
The second stock car A feature proved to be especially exciting.
It was neck-and-neck the entire race, with the cars competing four and five wide the entire race.
Mike Nichols from Harlan, Iowa, came away with the win at the end.
Spencer Galaway was one of the first drivers to win a feature race when he won the first Hobby Stock feature.
Galaway is from York and is in his first full season of racing after starting part way through last season. Thursday night was his first feature win at U.S. 30.
"It was one of the best feelings I've ever had," he said. "This will be my first full season racing. My goal this year when I put the car together was I really wanted to get an A feature win at U.S. 30 ... I was just amazed with the car. It did good."
Galaway took control of the inside of the track early and held off veteran Jason Wilkinson.
"It was kind of crazy to hold off someone like him," Galaway said. "He's been racing for years. To have him shake my hand and tell me I did good was a proud moment ... kind of cool to have a feature win at U.S. 30 because I think some of the best in the state are up there."
Galaway had to sit and wait all week for the feature race after qualifying last week.
He knew he was going to be starting in front and said he believed it was going to be one of his best chances to win a feature race.
Galaway wanted to pay a special thanks to all his sponsors, family and friends.
One local driver notched a victory when Brian Osantoski won the sports mod A feature.
There was one new addition to the races this week.
After last week saw a handful of restarts, U.S. 30 came up with a new procedure to start the races.
A chalk line was drawn on the track and drivers were expected to stay nose to tail, door to door, until they hit the chalk line. Once they hit the chalk line, the race started.
"That worked absolutely perfect last night," Lincoln said. "I think we only had two restarts the entire night."
Lincoln also wanted to reiterate that he is thankful for all the fan support and hopes to have more fans in the stands soon.
"Thank to all the fans and everything that are going through this with us," Lincoln said. "These COVID-19 restrictions and everything. I hate the restrictions. I hate not being able to let everybody in. They're not my rules. I'm sorry for those that can't get in. Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we'll be able to up it."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
