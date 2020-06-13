US 30: First winners crowned

"It was one of the best feelings I've ever had," he said. "This will be my first full season racing. My goal this year when I put the car together was I really wanted to get an A feature win at U.S. 30 ... I was just amazed with the car. It did good."

Galaway took control of the inside of the track early and held off veteran Jason Wilkinson.

"It was kind of crazy to hold off someone like him," Galaway said. "He's been racing for years. To have him shake my hand and tell me I did good was a proud moment ... kind of cool to have a feature win at U.S. 30 because I think some of the best in the state are up there."

Galaway had to sit and wait all week for the feature race after qualifying last week.

He knew he was going to be starting in front and said he believed it was going to be one of his best chances to win a feature race.

Galaway wanted to pay a special thanks to all his sponsors, family and friends.

One local driver notched a victory when Brian Osantoski won the sports mod A feature.

There was one new addition to the races this week.

After last week saw a handful of restarts, U.S. 30 came up with a new procedure to start the races.