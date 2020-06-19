US 30 rained out, but bright future ahead

Mother Nature got the best of US 30 Speedway for the second time in the first three weeks on Thursday, but some news on Friday morning brightened owner Bobby Lincoln's day.
For the third week in a row, the speedway sold out its tickets, this time just shortly after 6 p.m.
Friday morning, Lincoln received new directive health measure guidelines that allows US 30 to open its stands to 1,575 people, or 75% of its grandstands capacity.
"That is huge," Lincoln said.
All other health measures will still be in place such as sanitizing restrooms.
With the increase in capacity, Lincoln doesn't expect early ticket sales to be as much of a hot commodity. And additional fans in the stand isn't the only change coming to US 30 for next week.
After running a limited concessions menu for the first three weeks, the speedway will start making some of its most popular items on June 25, including Jett's Backstretch BBQ.
"We're back to full menu," Lincoln said.
One of the most popular dishes served at the park is Jett's famous pulled pork nacho fries.
"It's amazing," Lincoln said. "The only thing better than Jett's pulled pork nacho fries is two orders of Jett's pulled pork nacho fries."
Drivers only completed a few laps before the storm hit on Thursday night, so next week will be a standard night of racing. Fans who bought tickers for Thursday's rained out show can use their wristbands and grandstand tickets for free admission next week.
The week after, July 2, will feature one of the first special event nights with the Malvern Bank Super Late Models. Lincoln also said that US 30 will be running sprint cars on that night so long as the weather allows it.
Mother Nature has taken out two weeks so far, and after waiting more than a month to get started in the first place, more delays can only make Lincoln chuckle.
"It's getting the best of everyone," he said. "We jokingly laugh, because we had such perfect nights during the whole COVID deal. When we couldn't run we were going to have great nights, and now that we can run we're getting rained on. All you can do is laugh because otherwise all you're going to do is cry."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
