US 30 rained out, but bright future ahead

One of the most popular dishes served at the park is Jett's famous pulled pork nacho fries.

"It's amazing," Lincoln said. "The only thing better than Jett's pulled pork nacho fries is two orders of Jett's pulled pork nacho fries."

Drivers only completed a few laps before the storm hit on Thursday night, so next week will be a standard night of racing. Fans who bought tickers for Thursday's rained out show can use their wristbands and grandstand tickets for free admission next week.

The week after, July 2, will feature one of the first special event nights with the Malvern Bank Super Late Models. Lincoln also said that US 30 will be running sprint cars on that night so long as the weather allows it.

Mother Nature has taken out two weeks so far, and after waiting more than a month to get started in the first place, more delays can only make Lincoln chuckle.