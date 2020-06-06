US 30 rainout doesn't damper crowd

Having to wait in line for tickets so early was a different experience, though.

"I came at 4:30 to stand in line and get tickets for my family and friends that I sit with for fear of them getting sold out," she said. "It's a good thing I did because they were sold out by 6:30.

"We've never had to worry about tickets being sold out, so it's just a different course of action to have to come out so early to ensure those that you enjoy the racing experience with are able to be there with you."

The ticket situation was a different feeling for everyone, including Lincoln.

This is the first time that U.S. 30 has had a limited number of tickets. Despite the ticket situation, everything was going as planned and it looked like the crowd was in for some exciting feature races when the rain started to come.

Lincoln native Cade Richards came down to compete in both the Sport Mod and Stock Car divisions for opening night and was sad to not get the features in.

He had won his heat race in the stock car division.

"It’s kind of disappointing, but you can’t control it," Richards said. "We would have liked to get the features in and ran and see how we’d do."