US 30 rainout doesn't damper crowd

Opening night at U.S. 30 Speedway got off to a fast start on Thursday night.
Despite the first race not taking place until 8 p.m., a line had formed for tickets at 4:15, but by 6:30, the racetrack had sold out its 525 tickets.
On top of that, 129 cars signed up to race, while an average night might only see 75-80.
Unfortunately for all the fans and competitors in attendance, it was Mother Nature who would take round one, as rain halted the competition before the feature races could begin.
But, not even the anticlimactic finish could damper the mood.
"It was the greatest feeling," Owner Bobby Lincoln said. "Seeing all the fans and the racers again. They’re like family."
One fan in attendance, Chelsea Augustine, is a regular at the track and said she's been waiting a long time for it to reopen.
Finally being able to hang out with her friends in the stands seemed like it might never come. Even the new restrictions didn't change the atmosphere when Augustine and her friends entered the grandstands.
"It’s amazing," she said. "I’m tired of sitting at my house and this is just something I’ve really been looking forward to. I’m still sitting with the same people I always sit with and just having a good time."
Having to wait in line for tickets so early was a different experience, though.
"I came at 4:30 to stand in line and get tickets for my family and friends that I sit with for fear of them getting sold out," she said. "It's a good thing I did because they were sold out by 6:30.
"We've never had to worry about tickets being sold out, so it's just a different course of action to have to come out so early to ensure those that you enjoy the racing experience with are able to be there with you."
The ticket situation was a different feeling for everyone, including Lincoln.
This is the first time that U.S. 30 has had a limited number of tickets. Despite the ticket situation, everything was going as planned and it looked like the crowd was in for some exciting feature races when the rain started to come.
Lincoln native Cade Richards came down to compete in both the Sport Mod and Stock Car divisions for opening night and was sad to not get the features in.
He had won his heat race in the stock car division.
"It’s kind of disappointing, but you can’t control it," Richards said. "We would have liked to get the features in and ran and see how we’d do."
While the ending wasn't ideal, Richards said he enjoyed getting back out to one of his favorite tracks.
His father was a regular at U.S. 30 for years and Richards started competing there last season.
"It was fun because that’s a track we like," he said. "It’s really fun and we know Bobby. The track is usually smooth and fast. It’s a lot of fun to head out there on Thursdays.
"It’s great because it’s weird not being able to race for a couple of months and getting back into it. Really it’s something you miss and it’s a lot of fun to get back out there and start racing."
The track already has a plan to make up for the rainout as next Thursday will be a double-feature night.
The night will open with the B features that were rained out before going into the A features.
After the conclusion of the A Features, U.S. 30 will resume with the second week of action, concluding with another round of feature races.
The races will start next week at 8 p.m., but if opening night was any indication, tickets may sell out early.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
