US 30: Three new drivers in winners circle

Lance Borgman had been just about everywhere but in the winners circle at US 30 Speedway the first three A Features of the season in the Sport Mod division.

He finished third on June 4 and June 11 and was the runner up on June 25.

After coming just short in the first three attempts of the season, July 2 proved to be Borgman's night as he was the first driver to reach the checkered flag.

"It was nice to get the first win going," he said. "It will lead to more hopefully ... We've been pretty close and it just hasn't gone our way. We finally got it all put together. It feels pretty good to get the win."

Last week, he started the A feature back in the fifth row before weaving through traffic to the leaders. He took advantage of a few caution flags and found himself in second with a lap remaining.

As the white flag came out, Borgman stuck to the back bumper of leader of Greg Meltz then found room to pass on the back straightaway. He held his position the rest of the way to claim the victory.