US 30 welcomes large crowd and six new winners

Jenkins lives in Omaha and the trip to be difficult to make on Thursday nights, but he plans to try and make it when possible. There's always the potential, like there nearly was last week, for rain to spoil the trip to Columbus and send him back home without competing.

There was some worry in that Thursday. But after crossing the finish line, none of that mattered.

"It was pretty good," he said. "It sprinkled on and off all night, so I was kind of hesitant to see if we were actually going to get it in for once."

Mike Nichols has dominated early in the Stock Car division winning all three A features this season.

Duncan's own Colby Caspar picked up his first US 30 victory of the season in the Hobby Stock. Caspar said last year was difficult at the hometown track, so it was nice to find a win.

"Last year I struggled pretty bad to get into victory lane," he said. "It's good to get back in their this early in the season."