Van Cleave's gold highlights Lakeview at Central meet

Lakeview junior Adam Van Cleave topped Viking results with a gold medal in the 100-meter dash last week at the Central Conference Championship in Aurora.
Van Cleave led a Lakeview track and field group that won a total of 19 medals and 10 of the gold, silver or bronze variety.
The Viking boys totaled 61 points and were fourth out of 10 teams in the standings. The Lady Vikes scored a combined 35 points and were seventh.
Van Cleave was one of four Viking athletes to win multiple medals. Sophomore Landon Ternus took home four and scored eight points. Van Cleave had 16 while Blake Barcel had 14 and Macy Stock put together 12 for the girls.
Van Cleave won the 100 when he dropped his preliminary time of 11.61 seconds to 11.34. He was the second-place qualifier to Koby Nachtigal of Aurora by .08 then won the gold over Quentin Moss of Lexington by .16.
He was also a bronze medal winner in the 200 when he turned his preliminary time of 23.67 into a mark of 23.05 in the final. Boone Duncan of Seward won on a time of 22.81.
Ternus was fourth in the discus on a top throw of 143 feet, 7 inches and took fifth in both the 200 and the shot put. He hit the line in the 200 in 23.55 and landed his top shot put throw at 47-7.
Khyler Shortrige made the 200 a three-medal Viking event when he was sixth on a time of 23.67.
Turner Halvorsen and Eli Osten won silver. Halvorsen was the runner-up in the 800 at 2:03.23, .76 behind the champ. Osten made a throw of 151-1 in the discus and was 19 inches back of the winner from Seward.
Kolby Blaser was third in the 300 hurdles on a time of 43.15, Layne Forney was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 16.59 and Simon Janssen took fifth in the 400 at 53.68. The 1600 relay team of Ternus, Van Cleave, Shortridge and Janssen were runner-up at 3:32.71, .53 behind Northwest.
Stock ran to a silver in the 100 with a run of 12.89 seconds. She was in the top spot after the preliminaries at 13.20 but .09 back of Avyn Urbanksi of Northwest in the final. Her mark of 27.02 in the 200 was good for fourth place.
Barcel was the silver medalist in the 400 when she crossed the line in 1:01.51. She was then just ahead of Stock in the 200 for a bronze medal when she hit the line at 26.74.
Molly Frenzen won fourth in the 100 hurdles on a time of 17.26 seconds. Frenze, her sister Haley, Barcel and Stock were the fourth-place medalists in the 400 relay in 52.65. Haley Frenzen, Barcel, Stock and Josie Bentz came in sixth in the 1600 relay at 4:24.00.
Grand Island Northwest won the girls title on a total of 132 points, 51 ahead of Lexington. Those two teams repeated their finish in the boys team standings. Northwest won the trophy with 120 points compared to 89 for Lexington.