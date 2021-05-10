Van Cleave's gold highlights Lakeview at Central meet

Turner Halvorsen and Eli Osten won silver. Halvorsen was the runner-up in the 800 at 2:03.23, .76 behind the champ. Osten made a throw of 151-1 in the discus and was 19 inches back of the winner from Seward.

Kolby Blaser was third in the 300 hurdles on a time of 43.15, Layne Forney was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 16.59 and Simon Janssen took fifth in the 400 at 53.68. The 1600 relay team of Ternus, Van Cleave, Shortridge and Janssen were runner-up at 3:32.71, .53 behind Northwest.

Stock ran to a silver in the 100 with a run of 12.89 seconds. She was in the top spot after the preliminaries at 13.20 but .09 back of Avyn Urbanksi of Northwest in the final. Her mark of 27.02 in the 200 was good for fourth place.

Barcel was the silver medalist in the 400 when she crossed the line in 1:01.51. She was then just ahead of Stock in the 200 for a bronze medal when she hit the line at 26.74.

Molly Frenzen won fourth in the 100 hurdles on a time of 17.26 seconds. Frenze, her sister Haley, Barcel and Stock were the fourth-place medalists in the 400 relay in 52.65. Haley Frenzen, Barcel, Stock and Josie Bentz came in sixth in the 1600 relay at 4:24.00.