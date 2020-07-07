Vancura named head golf coach at Columbus High

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High School announced the hiring of Brady Vancura as the new head coach for the boy’s golf program on Monday.

“We are excited to announce Brady Vancura as the head coach for the boys golf program," CHS Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski said. "His experience as a collegiate player coupled with his teaching style make him a great fit for this role. I look forward to working with him to expand the exceptional golf program at CHS for our student-athletes.”

Vancura came to Columbus High School in 2017 as a business teacher. During his time at CHS he has coached basketball, baseball, and golf. Coach Vancura began his teaching and coaching career with Beatrice Public Schools in 2015.

He also won an individual golf state title in 2011 while playing for Scotus.

Vancura earned a Bachelor’s Degree in secondary education with an endorsement in business and coaching from Midland University in 2015.

While a student-athlete at Midland participating on the men’s golf team, he was a 2-time Daktronics Scholar Athlete, a 2-time All-Conference Team member, and a member of the 2014 National Tournament Qualifying Team. He also holds a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Peru State and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Chadron State College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.