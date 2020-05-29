Vaught changes plans, signs with Central

Central also presented an affordable option for education, and Vaught had previous interactions with the Raiders head coach, Hawken Hanna, through soccer camps.

Yet, changing plans was still a tough decision to make for a handful of factors.

"It was kind of a tough decision, because I didn’t really know if I wanted to play or not," Vaught said. "Also my back is kind of screwed up, so I’m getting surgery after my Central career. I just thought it would be nice to play."

Before agreeing to play at Central, Vaught had plans to attend Wayne State College, but after talking to Brezenski thought he should give soccer another look.

Losing his senior year left him feeling as if his soccer journey had not been completed.

"I really wanted to play one more time and I guess I wasn’t ready to lose my senior season," Vaught said. "I wasn’t ready to go out yet. I wanted to leave some more impact I guess."

Brezenski once coached at Central, while he was still leading the program at Scotus, in 2013 and 2014.

When he read feature on Vaught, Brezenski said he just wanted to make sure Vaught was truly done with soccer.