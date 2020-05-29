Vaught changes plans, signs with Central

Scotus Central Catholic senior Tyler Vaught had given up on the idea of playing college soccer after losing his senior season.
But, after a recent feature on Vaught in the April 16 issue of The Telegram, his soccer career began to find new life.
Former Scotus head coach Jon Brezenski reached out to Vaught and asked if he wanted help finding a college soccer program.
After some consideration, Vaught decided to explore the possibilities of continuing to play.
Vaught eventually found a new home in Central Community College-Columbus, where he'll play soccer for the next two years.
"It feels pretty good," Vaught said. "Just for the fact that I’ll be able to play soccer for another two years; especially since I lost my senior season. It’s going to be fun."
After the feature story, Vaught received a text from Brezenski asking if he needed help reaching out to colleges, particularly Central where Brezenski had connections.
Vaught started to do some research and found out that CCC had the program that he was hoping to study.
The more he looked into it, the more going to Central seemed like the right fit.
"I started thinking about it more and I guess I was looking at CCC," Vaught said. "I got a lot of comments from family friends saying, ‘Great article.' That article just kind of boosted me and my decision."
Central also presented an affordable option for education, and Vaught had previous interactions with the Raiders head coach, Hawken Hanna, through soccer camps.
Yet, changing plans was still a tough decision to make for a handful of factors.
"It was kind of a tough decision, because I didn’t really know if I wanted to play or not," Vaught said. "Also my back is kind of screwed up, so I’m getting surgery after my Central career. I just thought it would be nice to play."
Before agreeing to play at Central, Vaught had plans to attend Wayne State College, but after talking to Brezenski thought he should give soccer another look.
Losing his senior year left him feeling as if his soccer journey had not been completed.
"I really wanted to play one more time and I guess I wasn’t ready to lose my senior season," Vaught said. "I wasn’t ready to go out yet. I wanted to leave some more impact I guess."
Brezenski once coached at Central, while he was still leading the program at Scotus, in 2013 and 2014.
When he read feature on Vaught, Brezenski said he just wanted to make sure Vaught was truly done with soccer.
"I don’t know if I had to convince him," he said. "I just told him, ‘If you have any doubts of playing, you should always try to consider, because if you don’t do it, you’ll always wonder, what if?’ It was kind of more along the lines of that. I said, 'I think you’ll be a good fit at Central, play there for two years and see where you’re at after that.'"
Current Scotus coach P.J. Miller also believes Vaught has the skill to excel in college.
During his time as a Shamrock, Vaught's playing ability and quiet personality led him to earning the nickname Vlad. His aggressive style, juxtaposed with his less-aggressive nature of the field, made the nickname stick.
"He's always been an important player for us," Fleck said. "He could play just about anywhere ... Central is getting a great player. Not only is a great soccer player, but he's a great person. He'll help them out anywhere they need it. He's a competitor. He will not give up. "
On top of getting to continue his soccer career, Vaught is excited for the change of scenery and teammates.
Having played with many of the same teammates for the past several years, he's looking to build new relationships.
"I think that’ll be pretty interesting, because I’ve been with the same people and my friends and everything for four years at Scotus," Vaught said. "I think it’ll be a different experience and an increased level of competitiveness."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
