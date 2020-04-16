Vaught wanted to leave a legacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus Central Catholic 2020 senior boys soccer players will graduate with an unfortunate fact attached to their careers.

Since the Shamrocks began the program nearly 30 years ago, every graduating class, but one, had been part of a varsity team that played in the state tournament.

The Class of 2013 was the first group of players not to share in the tradition. The Class of 2020 the second.

Tyler Vaught is one of three SCC seniors who regrettably joined a club that previously only had 10 other members. But of course, Vaught's situation is quite different. The COVID-19 pandemic leaves him without even the opportunity to rewrite his own personal history.

The Class of 2013 may not have ever played at state, but in the three years that followed, Scotus won three straight state championships. Some of that success could be attributed to the foundation laid by the 2013 team.

And that's exactly what Vaught was aiming to achieve in his final year. Of course, he wanted to win now. But his ultimate aim was what he left behind for others rather than what he could achieve himself. Vaught wanted to set a young program up for success in the next few seasons to come.