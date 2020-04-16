Vaught wanted to leave a legacy

Scotus Central Catholic 2020 senior boys soccer players will graduate with an unfortunate fact attached to their careers.
Since the Shamrocks began the program nearly 30 years ago, every graduating class, but one, had been part of a varsity team that played in the state tournament.
The Class of 2013 was the first group of players not to share in the tradition. The Class of 2020 the second.
Tyler Vaught is one of three SCC seniors who regrettably joined a club that previously only had 10 other members. But of course, Vaught's situation is quite different. The COVID-19 pandemic leaves him without even the opportunity to rewrite his own personal history.
The Class of 2013 may not have ever played at state, but in the three years that followed, Scotus won three straight state championships. Some of that success could be attributed to the foundation laid by the 2013 team.
And that's exactly what Vaught was aiming to achieve in his final year. Of course, he wanted to win now. But his ultimate aim was what he left behind for others rather than what he could achieve himself. Vaught wanted to set a young program up for success in the next few seasons to come.
“I think my main goal this year because I knew we had a lot of new people, my main goal was just to help everyone else out for next season to make sure they were set and had a base for themselves. That just kind of bothers me," he said.
"I’ve always kind of been like that; look at the broad picture, not just myself. I was looking forward to seeing what the younger guys had to bring."
Scotus boys soccer made 11 trips to state between its first in 1994 and its third championship in 2009. From the time the program started, every four-year player during those 16 seasons experienced state.
That streak finally ended for the Class of 2013.
That group was in the eighth grade for the 2009 state title then was part of three straight losing seasons before turning things around in a senior year that included a loss in the district final and a 9-6 record.
Although 2013 can't take all the credit for what happened next, it was certainly a factor in turning the corner. SCC went 52-8-1 over the next three years.
Vaught and the 2020 seniors didn't face a similar uphill climb. The 2017 squad reached the district final, the 2018 team won just five games but then the 2019 group was once again one win from state.
But while the path may not have been as treacherous, it came to a sudden, unpredictable end that won't allow Vaught to train and mentor a mostly young roster.
His disappointment in that fact wasn't something coach P.J. Miller was surprised to hear. From the time Miller joined the Scotus staff as an assistant in Vaught's freshman season, Miller said Vaught always put collective success over individual achievement.
"That says a lot about his character. He was all about team first," Miller said. "It was never about me, me me. He's always been a team player."
Vaught earned his way onto the defensive back line as a freshman when injuries forced the coaching staff to turn to a rookie. It's that experience, Miller believes, that has guided Vaught's outlook to the present day.
The 2017 team had several senior leaders who put their arm around Vaught and made him part of the group despite his youth and inexperience. This spring, Vaught was looking to do the same.
Over the years he moved up the field because of his fitness as a cross country runner, but because graduation hit the team hard, it looked like Vaught was headed back to the defense.
Other than him and goalkeeper Connor Wiehn, nearly every other position was up for grabs.
Vaught isn't the most vocal guy, preferring more of a lead-by-example approach. Still, while he might not have spoken up too often this spring, he loses the chance to set the tone and shape the team in his own image.
"This year, I was becoming more vocal because half of the team is new," he said. "I wanted to get after them so they could be the best they can be."
He also had hopes on attracting attention from a four-year program. Without a senior season to put on film and in the stat column, those hopes came to an end as well.
Though he expected the cancellation to come, that didn't make the actual news of it any easier. Vaught cried that whole night and was outraged.
But since then, weather permitting, he still spends time on the Scotus practice field working on his touch and taking shots. He's letting his dreams of playing college soccer go, maybe trading them in for cross country and track after he gets a year of college under his belt.
Whatever the future holds, it won't include an opportunity for Vaught to display his abilities as a leader. For Miller, that's one of the more tragic results of a lost season.
"He meant a lot. It was going to be a rebuilding season, and he was the most experienced player on the team. He's a player-coach," Miller said. "Later last year, and this year, he started taking some of the younger kids under his wing. He had a big job this year with so many new faces. He's not going to be able to do that now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
