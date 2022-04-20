Versatile scoring lifts Columbus again

Columbus High boys soccer had four different goal scorers for the fifth time this season and collected its first shutout win since March 25 in a 4-0 win Tuesday at home over Hastings.

Alex Ortiz, Israel Robledo, Kay Ortiz and Luke Messersmith each scored in a match CHS won with two in the first half and two in the second.

Hastings (5-7), which has only scored 15 goals in 12 matches this season, was content to stay back in the defensive zone and clog up the Columbus attack. The Tigers won the toss, took the wind for the first 40 minutes but were overly conservative nonetheless.

That required patience and creativity from the Discoverers, but for a group that now has 13 different layers that have scored a goal, finding options wasn't a problem.

That versatility in scoring is perhaps the best part of what Columbus has rounded into over 11 matches. It's also the element that could give the Discoverers a chance at a deep run in May.

"We don't have somebody that's going to score 15 or 20 goals, but we now have five guys that have scored four or five goals. Who do you focus on?" Arlt said. "To me, I really like that because I can change things around or we can go through different areas.

"Most coaches, they scout and they look ahead and you look at this team and it's, 'You've got to watch for this player.' With us player, I don't know that you can do that."

It took most of the first half to learn how to create opportunities, but one Columbus did it put the game away with three goals in just about five minutes.

Robledo made it 1-0 in the 36th minute with his third goal of the season, Messersmith doubled the advantage on the first of his career in the 39th minute, Kay Ortiz started the second half with a goal in the 41st minute and Alex Ortiz capped the scoring with his fifth of the season in the 63rd minute.

"What I really liked is that we showed some patience, because you can get frustrated and really try to force the issue, and we really didn't." Arlt said. "We did a good job moving the ball around and taking what they gave us."

Messersmith's goal just before halftime adds his name to a list with 12 others that have found the back of the net. Nicholas Bennett and Alex Ortiz lead the team with five each. Three others are tied with four, three players have three, thee have two goals and Messersmith joined Jason Spencer as CHS players with one goal thus far this season.

Columbus also had four different goal scorers in Friday's 4-1 win at North Platte, in the April 4 4-2 win over Grand Island and in the first two matches of the season - 11-0 over Lakeview and 6-0 against Scotus.

"(Messersmith has) played JV all year, but when he plays he just goes 110 miles an hour," Arlt said. "His effort paid off. It was good to see him score."

Columbus is 9-2 and competes in a tournament at Millard South this weekend that includes a game against Omaha Burke on Friday night at 7 p.m. and then either the hosts or South Sioux City on Saturday.

"Our versatility makes us a very dangerous team," Arlt said. "It gives us a lot of options, and we can go anywhere on the field. We still haven't played the lineup we were hoping for (before the season). Hopefully we can Friday, but as many guys as we've had score, it's allowed us some depth and an ability to move some guys around and play multiple positions.

"... We've just got to keep working hard and being unselfish."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.