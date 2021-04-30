Vikes collect seven golds, boys win home invite

The Lakeview boys won seven gold medals and raised another team trophy with nearly 200 points on Tuesday at home.
Coming off a win at the Schuyler Invite on April 22, Lakeview was again at the top of the standings following a day in which Adam Van Cleave, Landon Ternus, Simon Janssen and Brock Mahoney won events. The 1600 relay also won gold for a Lakeview boys team that won a medal in every event other than the 3200 meters.
Ternus won three golds on his own while finishing with the fastest time in the 200 and the top throw in both the shot put and the discus.
The Lakeview girls won three gold medals and were third out of seven teams.
"Overall, I was very happy with how our boys and girls team competed at our home invite," coach T.J. Nielsen said. "It's a little extra special when you can win on your home track. The boys team picked up some great momentum winning two of the last three meets. It's also good timing going into the conference and district stretch."
Ternus put together a three-gold day when he hit the line in the 200 in 23.37 seconds. His run was part of a 1-2-3 finish for the Vikings that saw Adam Van Cleave win silver at 23.91 and Khyler Shortridge cross the line at 24.03 and take bronze.
Earlier in the meet, Ternus landed his best discus throw at 145 feet, 8 inches. He was 15 feet better than the runner-up. In the shot put, Ternus reached 49-4.50 and was a foot better than the silver medalist.
Van Cleave made it two spring golds when he came across in 11.53 seconds. Shortridge made it another multi-medal event when he was second at 11.89. Brock Mahoney was fifth on a time of 12.27.
Janssen won the 400 in 54.05. Braxton Borer hit the line at 55.32 and was the runner-up.
Mahoney's top mark in the pole vault of 12 feet, 6 inches was six inches better than second place.
Other silver medalists not yet mentioned included Turner Halvorsen coming in second in both the 800 and 1600, Layne Forney taking runner-up in the 100 hurdles, Kolby Blaser coming across second in the 300 hurdles and the 400 relay.
The 3200 relay, Xavier Kadous in the triple jump and Eli Osten in both the shot put and discus were all bronze medal winners. Halvorsen was fourth in the high jump, Forney was fourth in the long jump, Cooper Tessendorf was fifth in the long jump and Travis Schoch was fifth in the shot put.
Macy Stock won the girls 100 on a time of 13.24 seconds. Blake Barcel earned the Lady Vikes another sprint gold when she took the top spot in the 200 at 27.07. The 400 relay gave the Lakeview girls a third gold medal.
Stock in the 200, Grace Hatcher in the pole vault and the 1600 relay were both second. Molly Frenzen in the 100 hurdles and Morgan Finecy in the pole vault were third. Haley Frenzen in the 400, Barcel in the high jump and the 3200 relay were fourth. Josie Bentz was fifth in the 400, and Vickie Greenwall was sixth in the shot put.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.