Vikes collect seven golds, boys win home invite

The Lakeview boys won seven gold medals and raised another team trophy with nearly 200 points on Tuesday at home.

Coming off a win at the Schuyler Invite on April 22, Lakeview was again at the top of the standings following a day in which Adam Van Cleave, Landon Ternus, Simon Janssen and Brock Mahoney won events. The 1600 relay also won gold for a Lakeview boys team that won a medal in every event other than the 3200 meters.

Ternus won three golds on his own while finishing with the fastest time in the 200 and the top throw in both the shot put and the discus.

The Lakeview girls won three gold medals and were third out of seven teams.

"Overall, I was very happy with how our boys and girls team competed at our home invite," coach T.J. Nielsen said. "It's a little extra special when you can win on your home track. The boys team picked up some great momentum winning two of the last three meets. It's also good timing going into the conference and district stretch."

Ternus put together a three-gold day when he hit the line in the 200 in 23.37 seconds. His run was part of a 1-2-3 finish for the Vikings that saw Adam Van Cleave win silver at 23.91 and Khyler Shortridge cross the line at 24.03 and take bronze.