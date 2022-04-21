Vikes, Fremarek second in David City

Lakeview golf and junior Max Fremarek earned runner-up spots on Wednesday in David City. The Vikings put together a team total of 329 and were seven shots back of Yutan in first place.

Fremarek carded a round of 77 and tied for second place and earned the silver medal all on his own on a scorecard tiebreaker. Although he was the only Viking to crack the top 10, Kurt Schneider also broke 80 and four of the five in the varsity lineup shot under 90. Kolby Blaser rounded out the scoring with a 93.

Yutan had three in the top 10 but just one round in the 70s. Lakeview stayed close thanks to a 79 by Schneider, 86 from Blake Anderson and 87 by Jaeden Jenkinson.

Fremarek scored a 9-over 77 with five pars on his first trip through the nine-hole course then six on his second - a double bogey on his 12th and 18th hole cost hi enough shots for Yutan's Jake Richmond to take the gold by four strokes.

Wyatt Urban of Cross County/Osceola was fifth with an 80, Jaden Kosch of Humphrey Saint Francis took eighth with an 81 and Andrew Dubas of CCO tied Kosch and took ninth on a scorecard playoff.

Lakeview as in Hastings the day before at Southern Hills Golf Course where the Vikings were fourth out of 12 teams in the Adams Central Invite. Kearney Catholic held Lakeview out of third by one shot.

Schneider carded a 90 for seventh place, Fremarek shot 92 and was 13th, Blaser scored a 98, Jenkinson had a 103 and Anderson put together a 109.

Aurora won the meet while Adams Central was the runner-up.

"The guys have all been working really hard this season," coach Sandy Harrison said. "I'm very excited to see how we keep progressing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.